Landlords can be ‘working people’, too

There are doubtless many landlords who leave it to managing agents to make vital repairs to their rental properties (“Keir Starmer claims those with assets are not ‘working people’ in biggest tax rise hint”, 25 October 2024). But there are also plenty who do the hard work for their tenants.

Likewise, there is no shortage of noble knights and Lords who don’t do a stroke of work. Does this generalisation mean that Sir Keir is also a work-shy shirker?

James Mason

Address supplied

I deserve everything I’ve worked for

I found Sir Keir Starmer’s comment, that those with assets are “not working people”, to be derisory (“Starmer climbs down over claim stock owners not ‘working people’”, 25 October 2024) – if not downright insulting.

I started full-time work at the age of 12, and have done 48 hours, six days a week ever since. I have worked all my life, and have finally given up at the age of 70.

I chose not to get married until after my retirement because of my itinerant work. I could not see a relationship overcoming the struggles my work often presented.

After all those years, I have managed to acquire some assets. This was my choice and the result of my hard work. We deserve what we have worked for.

Anonymous

London

Money can’t buy fairness

How can any country ever be held directly responsible for crimes of the past? (“Starmer cannot afford to apologise for Britain’s part in the slave trade”, 24 October 2024).

The case for reparations from the UK being made by several Commonweath heads seems to be based on the premise that money buys fairness. It doesn’t.

On this matter, Keir Starmer – who has carelessly shamed himself over the winter fuel payments – is right to refuse to even consider paying historical reparations.

One could make a powerful case for reparations for those whose descendents worked in Lancashire’s cotton mills or the Welsh mines, industries made rich from exploiting adults and young children. But where would this debate end?

It is unlikely that taxpayers in this day and age would wish to fund any reparations. Not only because they are not responsible for such horrific historical events, but because many are awaiting the coming budget with some trepidation.

Collin Rossini

Essex

Keir’s for Palestine

With the mass murder of civilians in the Middle East now routine, Keir Starmer has two choices.

He can either continue to back Benjamin Netanyahu and what seems to be a longstanding project to annihilate and supplant Palestine by completing an occupation of the few remaining territories.

Or he can back, with serious action, his so-far empty words about ending the violence and bringing about a two-state solution (“Starmer urges ceasefire in call with Netanyahu”, 20 October 2024).

He could do this by stopping arms sales to Israel – bringing effective sanctions against Netanyahu’s government and becoming the energetic, international catalyst that persuades western governments that Palestinians deserve to live.

Dr Stephen Riley

Somerset

Have a little patience

I have to disagree with The Independent’sLetters correspondent who is disappointed with the new government (Your View: “All locked up”, 23 October 2024). We are only in the first phase of this government, and already positive changes are being made, in almost every area of our lives.

I agree that IPP sentences are deeply unfair and morally wrong. But I’m sure that in due course they will be reviewed and rectified. A little patience wouldn’t go amiss.

Ian Godfrey

Cockfosters