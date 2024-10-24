Commonwealth leaders to defy Starmer over slavery reparations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Commonwealth leaders are reportedly preparing to defy the UK and agree plans to examine reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

It comes despite Downing Street’s insistence that the issue of reparations is not on the agenda for this week’s Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (Chogm), which begins in Samoa on Friday.

But diplomatic sources said officials are already negotiating an agreement to conduct further research and begin a “meaningful conversation”, which could leave the UK owing billions of pounds in reparations.

The text of the draft summit communique, seen by the BBC, reads: “Heads, noting calls for discussions on reparatory justice with regard to the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel enslavement… agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity.”

It says the heads of government would play “an active role in bringing about such inclusive conversations addressing these harms”.

They also agreed to “prioritise and facilitate further and additional research on the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel slavery that encourages and supports the conversations and informs a way forward”.

While the text could be altered once the summit begins, it has been drafted by diplomats before the arrival of Commonwealth leaders.

The UK was trying to avoid any reference to reparatory justice in the communique, but if the text remains as it stands, Sir Keir will have to accept the inclusion of three paragraphs detailing the Commonwealth’s position.

On his way to the Summit, the prime minister doubled down on the UK’s position, insisting calls for reparations for slavery were not on his agenda.

“On the question of which way we’re facing I think we should be facing forward,” he told reporters.

“I’ve talked to a lot of our Commonwealth colleagues in the Commonwealth family and they’re facing real challenges on things like climate in the here and now.”

The draft communique says a majority of member states “share common historical experiences in relation to this abhorrent trade, chattel enslavement, the debilitation and dispossession of indigenous people”.

The prime minister is under growing pressure to open up a conversation about reparatory justice for Britain’s role in the slave trade, from both the Commonwealth and also from within his own party.

The “Commonwealth will crumble” if the government does not reopen talks on reparations for slavery, the former shadow immigration minister warned ( PA )

On Tuesday, Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy warned the “Commonwealth will crumble” if the government does not reopen talks.

She said “an apology is absolutely free”, dismissing attempts to focus on the “here and now” rather than unpick wrongs of the past.

Ms Ribeiro-Addy warned: “We’re never going to be able to do that, or the nations that are most impacted are never going to be able to do that unless they are given a fighting chance.

“They continue to suffer the economic impact of enslavement and colonialism, and we have a responsibility for that, whether or not we were directly involved.”

Labour MPs Clive Lewis, Nadia Whittome, Marsha de Cordova and former minister Dawn Butler told The Guardian they too want Sir Keir to change tack.

The prime minister, who arrived in Samoa on Thursday overnight, is set to face a showdown next year with a delegation of Caribbean nations over the issue.

The 15 member states of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), who have previously set out formal demands for reparations in a 10-point plan, are planning a delegation to the UK in 2025 with an updated list of demands.