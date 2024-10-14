Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



King Charles and Keir Starmer have faced renewed calls for Britain to pay slavery reparations which could far exceed £200 billion ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHGOM) in Samoa from 21-26 October.

A group of 15 Caribbean governments, as part of the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM organisation, have all agreed to table reparations on the CHGOM agenda when the group meets from 21 October.

All three candidates for the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General role have supported reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism.

Earlier this month, Barbados’s prime minister met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace in London where she said they discussed the matter of reparations, and where she suggested a far higher figure.

During a recent speech at a United Nations event, Mia Mottley raised the topic of reparations and said: “The numbers have been looked at and studied by many persons and the figures suggest a minimum of $5 trillion dollars, 4.9 to be precise, is what it would be if we were to be similarly compensated across the board today.”

Protest in the Caribbean during a recent Royal tour ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Britain’s history with Barbados

Barbados became Britain’s first slave society in 1661 and the first colony to have a “slave code” which enshrined in law that African people would be treated as chattel property and not human beings.

British ships carrying trafficked African people from the continent first stopped in Barbados and the barbaric practice of brutal subjugation and indoctrination was honed here.

Members of the British royal family and UK governments were involved in the trafficking and sale of millions of African people for profit for centuries.

The captives were abducted and transported across the Atlantic to be sold as slaves to work on plantations across its Caribbean and North American colonies.

The same ships then returned to Britain carrying slave-grown produce including sugar, tobacco and cotton, then sold for profit that was pumped into Britain’s economy and infrastructure, as well as the coffers of aristocratic families.

Elizabeth I became involved in the lucrative dealings of John Hawkins, one of Britain’s first slave traders in the 16th century, with various figures and institutions across society being involved in the practice, right through to its abolition in 1834.

While it has been widely acknowledged that chattel slavery was wrong, reparation activists argue that practical amendments to these wrongs are required. ( National Park Service/Reuters )

What are reparations?

Reparations are the act or process of making amends for a wrong.

Britain was involved in the trafficking and sale of millions of African people for profit for centuries. Campaigners, governments and descendants of the enslaved argue that practical amendments to the atrocities of slavery are required.

These calls have intensified in recent years with the advent of social media, politicians becoming more vocal on the topic and the growing republican sentiment sweeping across former British colonies in the Caribbean.

Far from just being about money, reparations denote the need to address contemporary inequalities faced by Black Caribbean people in particular, steeped in the legacy of colonialism.

Why £200b - £19tr?

Between the 16th and 19th centuries, proceeds from the enslavement of African people funded the infrastructure of Britain.

Experts have made numerous estimations for reparations amounts over the years with varied projections about what appropriate amounts may look like.

Reverend Dr Michael Banner, the Dean of Trinity College Cambridge, hit headlines earlier this year when he claimed that Britain owed £205 billion in reparations.

Last year, a report authored by Patrick Robinson, a leading judge at the international court of justice, declared that the UK should pay $24tn (£18.8tn) for its slavery involvement in 14 countries.

The study was carried out by the Brattle Group, an American consultancy firm, and supported by the American Society of International Law and the University of the West Indies.

( PA )

What is Britain’s response?

Successive British governments and monarchs have declined to apologise formally for the country’s mass enslavement of African people.

This week, Keir Starmer has ruled out the prospect of reparations being discussed at the upcoming CHOGM summit.

When asked about the prime minister’s view on the matter, his spokesperson reportedly said on Monday: “We do not pay reparations.”

Conversely, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, whose ancestors were enslaved Africans, has previously been vocal about the need for reparative justice.

“I’m afraid as Caribbean people we are not going to forget our history – we don’t just want to hear an apology, we want reparations,” Mr Lammy said in 2018.

The British Royal Family have expressed sympathies over the atrocity of slavery; most recently, Charles III described his “profound sorrow” about it during the last Commonwealth summit in Rwanda - before he became monarch - and Prince William referred to the trade in Black lives as “abhorrent” during a royal tour speech delivered in Jamaica in 2022.

Last April, Charles indicated his support for research into the royals’ links with slavery.

The concept of reparations is typically broken down into five components that are all acknowledged by the United Nations. ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Who has engaged with the reparations demands?

A few British institutions have agreed to make amends for their role in slavery, including the Church of England, the University of Glasgow and NHS Lothian trust.

A handful of aristocratic British families with links to slavery have also apologised and attempted to make financial amends, such as former BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan, and the family of former Prime Minister William Gladstone.

And last summer, the Dutch king, Willem-Alexander, apologised for the Netherlands‘ historical involvement in slavery and its ongoing effects, though the country’s prime minister, Mark Rutte, said the government would not pay reparations, going against recommendations made by an advisory panel in 2021. The Dutch government is currently being sued for this.

‘Britain helped to end slavery,’ historians argue, so why pay reparations?

Slavery did not end purely because of British benevolence, but largely because enslaved African people resisted through revolts and the barbaric practice was becoming untenable.

Other factors for abolition include the realisation among an emergent middle class that the trade was not economically beneficial to them, while public opinion about slavery began to shift as its horrors became public knowledge.

Reparations have never been paid to those who were enslaved or their descendants and this is why campaigners’ demands for it continue.

On the other hand, the British government did agree to pay a generous compensation package of £20 million to the slave owners for the loss of their “property”.

The Bank of England administered the payment of slavery compensation on behalf of the British government and slave owners were paid approximately £20 million in compensation - about £300 million in today’s money - in more than 40,000 awards for enslaved people freed in the colonies of the Caribbean.

This amounted to some 40 per cent of the Treasury’s annual income - one of the largest loans in history - and the British taxpayer only finished paying this off in 2015.