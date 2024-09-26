The RSPCA’s anti-cruelty food labels are a disgrace

I agree with RSPCA chair Chris Packham that the charity is letting animals down (“RSPCA reviewing farm animal welfare certification amid claims system failing”, Thursday 26 September).

He has called for its “Assured” food certification scheme to be suspended. Like Ricky Gervais, Moby and Joanna Lumley, I would go even further: it is time it was scrapped altogether.

Marketed as ensuring the highest welfare standards for animals in UK farms and slaughterhouses, I believe it promotes an idyllic version of farming animals that is far removed from the reality.

I worked at the UK’s oldest and most trusted animal charity for 10 years, as vice chair on the RSPCA board and non-executive director on the board of Assured.

But in the 30 years that it has been in existence, I believe RSPCA Assured has been failing in its mission to meaningfully improve the lives of farmed animals. In my opinion, it has also been misleading the animal-loving public that animals can be farmed without cruelty.

Despite the RSPCA’s eye-watering income of £140m a year, it seems to me that many things are getting worse for animals, not better. I believe the charity is “welfare-washing” animal cruelty, and holding us back as a society from creating a kinder world for every animal.

To find out more about how you can help stand up for all animals and no longer stand for cruelty, visit forcharlie.love.

Jane Tredgett

Yorkshire

Following the other leader

So, “Two Tier Keir” was a lockdown hypocrite (“Starmer’s Covid broadcast urging work from home recorded in donor’s £18m penthouse”, Thursday 26 September).

In a Christmas video message during the pandemic, in December 2021, he called on Brits to get jabbed, wear masks and work from home… while he himself worked from a mega-donor’s £18m penthouse.

Starmer criticised Boris for breaking the lockdown rules. Was anybody in Westminster following the restrictions they expected us plebs to follow?

Brian Silvester

Crewe

Now Labour adds to the ‘black hole’

Am I missing something concerning the proposed cut to winter fuel payments? (“Conference motion on winter fuel payment ‘doesn’t dictate’ policy – Starmer”, Wednesday 25 September). On the one hand, it is said that pensioners must help fill the alleged “black hole” left by the Tories – while the Labour Party claims that the increases in the state pension will outweigh the cut.

How is that net increase in expenditure going to help fill the black hole?

G Forward

Stirling

China wants to erase Uyghur culture

China is trying to convince us that it’s working hard to promote and protect the cultural heritage of people living within its borders (“Four ancient projects gain world heritage status”, Friday 20 September 2024). But for Uyghurs, this means crimes against humanity and cultural erasure.

In 2022, the UN found that China may be committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, citing, among other things, the restriction and suppression of Uyghur cultural practices. A 2023 report by the Uyghur Human Rights Project documented how China routinely co-opts and manipulates narratives around cultural heritage to exploit it for profit, promote revisionist history, and erase Uyghur culture.

Cultural heritage is not preserved through erasure, exploitation and destruction – it is protected by allowing people to live freely and practise their traditions without interference or distortion.

Peter Irwin

Washington, DC

Off with their freebies!

It would be fatuous to not allow the prime minister to receive invitations to events (“‘Unacceptable’ for MPs to accept football or concert tickets, say 64 per cent in poll”, Tuesday 24 September). In some cases, a refusal would be insulting to those offering.

Or how about also stopping the royals having all of their invitations and perks? Why have various venues got royal boxes?

Graham Cooper

Address supplied

Give Israel a Security Council veto

The United Nations General Assembly is made up of 193 countries. Only 39 are true democracies; 56 have a majority Muslim population, only one is Jewish-majority. There is a clear imbalance.

Surely, one objective of the UN must be to protect smaller members. But, what happens when none of the permanent members of the Security Council will intervene to unequivocally protect a member from attacks by almost every General Assembly speaker? (“Keir Starmer UN Speech: PM tells Israel ‘no more excuses’ and calls on Hamas to ‘let the hostages go’”, Wednesday 25 September)

That member stands alone – Israel is that member. It stands proudly, based on its legality and antiquity, at home where its people have lived for 4,000 years.

The UN must restructure its Security Council. The US, Russia and China are the only superpowers, and should remain as permanent members. With the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation representing the Islamic countries also at the table, alongside Israel, the 10th most powerful state in the world and the one most in need of protection, each with equal veto powers, I cannot see what geo-political issues could not be handled more effectively than they are today.

Len Bennett

Ottawa