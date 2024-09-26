✕ Close Union members stage protest ahead of Labour winter fuel allowance debate at the party conference in Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Sir Keir Starmer has delivered his first speech as prime minister to world leaders at the United Nations in the US.

He used his address to the UN Security Council to promise that his government will deliver “global leadership” as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.

The prime minister is in New York for the General Assembly this week, where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will also present his plan for the next stage of the war to his allies.

As his visit continues, Sir Keir will address world leaders at the UN General Assembly and woo US business chiefs.

Alongside the diplomatic activity, he is also meeting US business leaders to push for investment in the UK.

It comes after a busy week of Labour Party conference which saw delegates voting to reverse the introduction of “means-testing for the winter fuel allowance” as part of a union motion.

But the conference has been overshadowed by a donations row with the PM suggesting he took a £20,000 donation from Lord Waheed Alli for accommodation because his son needed somewhere to revise for his GCSEs.