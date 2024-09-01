The winter fuel allowance cut was destined to be a disaster

The totally avoidable furore over the cut to the winter fuel allowance had disaster written all over it.

Why? Because it felt mean-spirited and punitive, and would save a minuscule amount of money in the larger economic scheme of things. The chancellor should not have been so gung ho in making the cut, and instead taken the time to find a solution which would please everybody.

I am somewhat surprised at the naivete of Labour MPs who were dumbfounded by the response to the move which they received from their constituents and the wider public. I hope that the prime minister and his chancellor can find a more ameliorative approach.

I thought that Starmer made a great start with quelling the riots – but now, with his doom-laden speech about our parlous situation, everything is beginning to feel familiarly depressing. He should own up to this cataclysmic own goal, be pragmatic with a U-turn response (or least a curtailed version of the policy), and then move on with the important work of turning our economic fortunes around.

Judith A Daniels

Norfolk

Smoking isn’t the only thing we should ban

For all this talk of a smoking ban, it seems the public has forgotten just how disgusting its sister addiction, vaping, is. While it may be a “healthier” alternative to smoking, the fact is we can’t say for sure what its long-term health impacts are. In any case, I don’t see how regularly inhaling a mystery vapour can in any sense be considered “healthy”.

If it were up to me, vaping would be completely outlawed. At a minimum, we should make all vapes the same flavour: tobacco. Perhaps that would deter some younger people. After all, if you’re going to imitate smoking, you may as well go all in.

Stephen Bloom

Canterbury

All this outrage over a painting?

There is outrage in some quarters that Keir Starmer has relocated a portrait of Margaret Thatcher.

In the seat of government, why should there a specific room commemorating any PM?

If the Tories want a Thatcher room, perhaps they should establish one in Conservative Central Office.

Dr Anthony Ingleton

Sheffield

Ozempic optimism

As somebody who has always struggled with my weight, it is heartening to know that drugs like Ozempic may not only help with my predicament, but also alleviate a wide range of other conditions.

Perhaps it’s time to stop doom-mongering every time there’s a medical breakthrough. While I understand the impulse towards scepticism, sometimes things really are as good as they seem.

Molly Howe

Liverpool