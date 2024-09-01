Minister denies attacking hospitality industry over beer garden smoking ban

Support truly

A minister has denied the Government is “attacking the hospitality industry” with plans to ban smoking in pub beer gardens.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said if the Government decided to implement a ban on outdoor smoking ministers would consult the hospitality industry about the potential impact on businesses.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to act to end the “preventable series of deaths” due to smoking.

Industry leaders have warned the proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums, could add to the challenges facing the hospitality sector.

Ms Powell told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “We’re certainly not attacking the hospitality industry. We support the hospitality industry. It’s vital to our communities, our high street, our economy.

“I’m not going to pre-empt what is or isn’t going to be in a future piece of legislation. But what I would say is that any such measures to extend some of these issues around smoking will be done in full consultation with business.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, has warned a ban on smoking in outdoor spaces “comes with the prospect of serious economic harm to hospitality venues”.

“This ban would not only affect pubs and nightclubs, but hotels, cafes and restaurants that have all invested significantly in good faith in outdoor spaces and continue to face financial challenges,” she warned.