Einstein was right – ‘World War 4’ will be fought with sticks and stones

As a physicist who had done research in nuclear physics, including at Los Alamos National Laboratory, I am deeply concerned about the Biden administration’s and British government’s provocation of Russia, which is escalating weeks before Donald Trump is set to become president ("Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin firing new ballistic missile makes threat of global war real, Poland warns”, Friday 22 November).

It is always easier to destroy than to create. As a physicist, and as one who loves humanity, I beseech the Biden administration and prime minister Starmer not to provoke World War 3 with Russia, which has more nuclear weapons than any other nation on Earth.

No one will win. All humanity will lose. As Einstein said, World War 4 will be fought with sticks and stones.

Michael Pravica

Henderson, Nevada

There goes the neighbourhood

As a parting gift to planet Earth, Joe Biden has authorised the use of US-made, long-range missiles in Ukraine against Russia. What insanity is that? (“Furious Kremlin – and Trump allies – attack Biden’s ‘escalation’ of Ukraine war”, Monday 18 November).

It exemplifies the very reason Russia has always wanted a buffer zone around its border – to prevent hostile countries using its neighbours as launch pads for an attack.

The US would never tolerate Russian missiles in Mexico or Canada. So why is it okay for US missiles to be positioned on Russia’s borders?

Louis Shawcross

Royal Hillsborough, County Down

Never again (yet again)

This afternoon, I walked through the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and saw photographs of the aftermath of the atomic bomb drops in 1945.

The argument that it brought the war to an earlier finish has merit – but the children killed and burnt had done nothing to deserve it.

We had all thought, and hoped, that this was an evil from 80 years ago. But Vladimir Putin is now threatening to use atomic weapons again, and they are far more powerful now. (“Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK condemns ‘depraved’ Putin’s nuclear shift as Kyiv uses first long-range missiles”, Wednesday 20 November).

If anyone wants to define “evil”, the threat of using an atomic bomb would meet the criteria. Never again, please.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

What the religion of peace can teach us all

Our world is increasingly dominated by mutual rivalry, distrust, and an unrelenting quest for supremacy among superpowers often wielding their influence with reckless disregard.

Russia’s recent decision to lower the threshold for nuclear strikes risks intensifying these tensions (“Zelensky says Putin using country as missile testing ground”, Friday 22 November).

Islam’s teachings emphasise the importance of absolute justice and fairness in leadership, which holds that power is a divine trust, meant to foster harmony and peace. Instead, we are witnessing nations prioritising self-interest over global welfare, deepening inequality and discord.

The looming possibility of nuclear war should serve as a wake-up call. Global powers cannot continue to fail to prioritise peace and humanity over dominance. History warns us of the inevitable collapse of even the mightiest empires.

Malik Fraz Ahmad

Durham, Bradford

More frightening than fiction

We have all seen films and TV shows in which the deranged villain gets hold of terrifying weapons of mass destruction and then theatens world peace.

Of course, it is just fiction. Or is it?

News that the US and British governments are supplying longer-range missiles to Ukraine to strike into Russia would seem to prove otherwise (“Keir Starmer’s silence over Storm Shadow missile strikes could be deadly”, Thursday 21 November).

It is a dangerous decision. We should all be worried about what comes next.

Barry M. Watson

Dunsville, Doncaster