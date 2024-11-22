Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin firing new ballistic missile is ‘severe escalation’ as Nato and Kyiv to meet
Zelensky urged worldwide condemnation and said the attack was proof Russia has ‘no interest in peace’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Russia’s use of a new experimental hypersonic missile is a severe escalation of the conflict, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned.
Zelensky said the attack on Dnipro, central Ukraine, with a medium-range ballistic warhead on Thursday was “yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace”.
Ukrainian air defence forces said the missile – which has a range of more than 3,400 miles and can be used to carry nuclear warheads – was fired from Russia’s Astrakhan region, on the Caspian Sea.
In response, Nato and Ukraine will meet in Brussels, Belgium, next week to discuss Moscow’s use of the Oreshnik missile.
“He is testing you, dear partners. He must be stopped. A lack of tough reactions to Russia’s actions sends a message that such behaviour is acceptable. This is what Putin is doing,” Zelensky said.
“Pressure is needed. Russia must be forced into real peace, which can only be achieved through strength,” he added.
Vladimir Putin said the missile travelled at 10 times the speed of sound and so could not be intercepted - allowing Russia to strike most of Europe and the west coast of the United States.
Two killed in Russian drone attack on Sumy
A Russian drone attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed two people and injured 12 on Friday morning, regional authorities said.
Twelve apartment buildings, five private residences, a store and three cars were damaged after three drones attacked the city around 5am (0300 GMT), the national police said.
Volodymyr Artiukh, Sumy regional governor, said Russian forces had equipped drones with shrapnel for the attack on a densely populated area of the city.
“This weapon is used exclusively to kill people,” Artiukh said, pointing to scars on a damaged building. “Not for a facility, but in order to destroy more people.”
Risk of nuclear war close, North Korea warns
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the Korean Peninsula has never been so close to a nuclear war, after what he described as “aggressive” moves from the US in particular.
“Never before have the warring parties on the Korean Peninsula faced such a dangerous and acute confrontation that it could escalate into the most destructive thermonuclear war,” Kim said.
“We have already gone as far as we can on negotiating with the United States, but what we became certain of from the result is not the superpower’s willingness to coexist, but its thorough stance of power and aggressive and hostile policy toward us that can never change.”
Nato and Kyiv to meet next week
Nato and Ukraine will meet in Brussels, Belgium, next week in response to Moscow’s use of the Oreshnik missile on Dnipro, central Ukraine.
The meeting on Tuesday of the Nato-Ukraine council will happen on ambassadorial level. It was called by Kyiv after the strike on the city of Dnipro.
Putin firing new ballistic missile is ‘severe escalation’
Russia’s use of a new experimental hypersonic missile is a severe escalation of the conflict, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned.
Zelensky said the attack on Dnipro, central Ukraine, with a medium-range ballistic warhead on Thursday was “yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace”.
Ukrainian air defence forces said the missile – which has a range of more than 3,400 miles and can be used to carry nuclear warheads – was fired from Russia’s Astrakhan region, on the Caspian Sea.
“He is testing you, dear partners. He must be stopped. A lack of tough reactions to Russia’s actions sends a message that such behaviour is acceptable. This is what Putin is doing,” Zelensky said.
“Pressure is needed. Russia must be forced into real peace, which can only be achieved through strength,” he added.
What is Russia's 'Oreshnik' missile?
President Vladimir Putin said Russia had struck Ukraine with a new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile in response to Kyiv's use of US and British missiles against Russia.
What is the missile?
Putin said "Oreshnik" (Hazel tree), one of Russia’s newest intermediate-range missiles, was a hypersonic ballistic missile.
He said it travelled at 10 times the speed of sound and so could not be intercepted. Russian sources said the range was 5,000 km (3,100 miles), allowing Russia to strike most of Europe and the west coast of the United States.
It appears to have multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles: separate warheads able to hit different targets.
Anatoly Matviychuk, a Russian military expert, said it could carry six to eight conventional or nuclear warheads, and was probably already in service, according to Yuri Podolyaka, a prominent Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger.
The Pentagon said the missile that Russia fired was based on the "RS-26 Rubezh" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
It said the US had been notified of the launch through nuclear risk reduction channels.
What is the RS-26?
The RS-26 is a solid-fuelled, road-mobile ballistic missile that entered development in 2008.
The US formally withdrew from the landmark 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia in 2019 after saying that Moscow was violating the accord, an accusation the Kremlin denied.
The US said at the time that Russia was developing a ground-based cruise missile (known as 9M729 in Russia) that was distinct from the RS-26.
UK Foreign Secretary vows to ‘do everything that is necessary’ to help Ukraine
The Foreign Secretary has vowed to continue to “do everything that is necessary” to help Ukraine combat Russia after Vladimir Putin threatened strikes on the UK.
The Russian president used a new ballistic missile against Ukraine on Thursday, with Mr Putin claiming the use of the weapon was in response to the UK and US allowing missiles they have supplied to Ukraine to be used to strike targets in Russia.
“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities,” he said.
Read the full report here:
Foreign Secretary vows to ‘do everything that is necessary’ to help Ukraine
The head of the UK’s armed forces, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, met Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss the war on Thursday.
UK Home Secretary says ‘we will continue’ to see ‘aggressive language’ from Putin
The Home Secretary has said that "we will continue" to see "aggressive language" from Vladimir Putin.
Asked about the Russian leader's threat to use weapons against nations that allow their own weapons to be used against Russia, Yvette Cooper told Sky News this morning: "Russia invaded a sovereign state.
"We have seen the aggressive, blustering tone and response from Putin all the way through this, it's completely unacceptable, and we will continue to see that sort of aggressive language.
"We are clear that that sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated, and that's why we have provided the support to Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin's aggression."
Ms Cooper also declined to officially confirm whether British weapons had been used by Ukraine in Russia, saying: "I'm not going to comment on the detail of any individual defence operations."
Zelensky hits out at ‘insane neighbour’ Russia as he claims Putin is ‘searching world for more weapons’
Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken for the first time after Russia is understood to have fired intercontinental ballistic missiles within Ukraine.
In a video, shared on, Zelensky marked Ukraine’s Day of Dignity and Freedom, by labelling Russia an “insane neighbour” who despises “dignity and freedom”.
Zelensky claimed Russia and leader Vladimir Putin are “ that terrified” of Ukraine they are “searching the world for more weapons”.
Zelensky also claimed Putin is using Ukraine as a “testing ground”, before thanking those who are helping his country fight the war against Russia.
Zelensky calls Russia ‘insane neighbour’ as it is ‘searching world for more weapons’
Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken for the first time after Russia is understood to have fired intercontinental ballistic missiles within Ukraine. In a video, shared on X on (21 November), Zelensky marked Ukraine’s Day of Dignity and Freedom, by labelling Russia an “insane neighbour” who despises “dignity and freedom”. Zelensky claimed Russia and leader Vladimir Putin are “ that terrified” of Ukraine they are “searching the world for more weapons”. Zelensky also claimed Putin is using Ukraine as a “testing ground”, before thanking those who are helping his country fight the war against Russia.
Putin sends warning to ‘ruling elites’ after Russia tests new missile in Ukraine strike
Vladimir Putin sent a warning to “ruling elites” and confirmed Russia has tested a new intermediate range missile in a strike on Ukraine.
In a nationwide TV address on Thursday (21 November), the Russian president added that Moscow could use it against countries that allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia.
Mr Putin said Thursday’s strike on Ukraine was in response to Ukrainian strikes on the Russian territory in which US and British missiles were used earlier this week.
Putin sends warning to ‘ruling elites’ after Russia tests new missile in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin sent a warning to "ruling elites" and confirmed Russia has tested a new intermediate range missile in a strike on Ukraine. In a nationwide TV address on Thursday (21 November), the Russian president added that Moscow could use it against countries that allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia. Mr Putin said Thursday's strike on Ukraine was in response to Ukrainian strikes on the Russian territory in which US and British missiles were used earlier this week.
Putin says Ukraine war is going global
Ukraine war was escalating towards a global conflict after the United States and Britain allowed Ukraine to hit Russia with their weapons, Vladimir Putin said yesterday in his address as he warned the West that Moscow could strike back.
Russia, Mr Putin said, had responded to the use of US and British missiles by firing a new kind of hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile at a Ukrainian military facility. More could follow, Mr Putin warned. He said civilians would be warned ahead of further strikes with such weapons.
The United States, he said, was pushing the world towards a global conflict.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments