Want us to reach net zero? Stop buying unseasonal fruit

The politicians in Reform UK often ask why the UK bothers to reduce the net annual production of CO 2 gases ("Nigel Farage and Liz Truss attend launch of climate denial group led by ex-Ukip head", Wednesday 15 January).

Firstly, some recognition should be given to the fact a sizeable proportion of the nation’s wealth was accrued due to the technologies that powered the Industrial Revolution. This means that when compared with most other countries, the UK has been polluting the global atmosphere for far longer.

With historical hindsight, we can now appreciate the toxic and cumulative effects that we have significantly contributed to; Earth’s ability during the previous millennia to sequester carbon deep underground in the forms of coal, oil and gas, has been largely undone.

As we led the charge to squander cheap energy for our selfish desires, is there not a moral compulsion to rectify this situation, by taking the lead in developing the newer planet friendly energy sources?

Secondly, such arguments always neatly avoid facing the fact that our economy has continued to prosper while our manufacturing capabilities have declined. This is attributable to outsourcing.

Globally, shipping (which often uses the dirtiest of diesel fuels) contributes an additional 3 per cent to climate harming emissions. With our fondness of cheap electrical goods from China and our dependence upon unseasonal fruit and vegetables available all year round, we collectively contribute to this total, too.

There are the additional advantages to be had for continuing to strive, unashamedly, to achieve the target of net zero; namely self-interest.

By demonstrating that our efforts have already caused a drop in our global emissions from 3 per cent to 1 per cent since 1990, we are proving to others that these changes are possible.

Nigel Plevin

Ilminster, Somerset

In his recent letter, Peter Flynn asked what difference the UK targeting net zero would make (Letters: "A drop in the ocean...", Wednesday 22 January).

Instead, he should be asking why someone living a relatively privileged life in a wealthy country ought to be allowed to pollute the planet to a greater extent than others in poorer situations.

The fact that Flynn lives in a country with a small population is not a reason to be allowed to pollute more than other residents of planet Earth.

Western wealthy countries are mostly responsible for the high levels of CO 2 . We should not be adding even more when we have the means to stop the trend. We should be leading the way and using our expertise to assist other nations to improve their environmental performance.

Ashley Herbert

Longley, Huddersfield

The root of farmers’ problems is not the ‘tractor tax’ – it’s supermarkets

I nearly choked when I read that Tesco is standing with farmers against the government’s “family farm tax” ("Farmers welcome supermarkets’ backing in fight against inheritance tax changes", Thursday 23 January).

Along with most of the other major supermarkets, with their various underhand purchasing agreements, Tesco has been undermining farmers for decades.

The supermarket has been known to reject deliveries of fresh food when their stores are overstocked, and force payment reductions on farmers when they decide to offer special price deals to their customers.

Reading the signs and banners at the recent “tractor tax” protests, it is clear that low incomes are at the root of farmers’ discontent. As the OBR report indicates, many British farmers will be able to circumvent the proposed inheritance tax rise through avoidance schemes.

If Tesco wants to support our farmers, they should pay them a fair price for the food they provide.

Iain Baird

Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

Trump’s tyranny is right on time

During Tuesday’s inaugural service at the Washington Cathedral, the Right Reverend Mariann Budde pleaded with President Donald Trump, saying: “You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now” ("The ‘woke’ bishop’s sermon to Trump wasn’t an ambush. It was a war cry", Wednesday 22 January).

Reverend Budde was alluding to the president’s inaugural address, in which he said that he had been saved by the intervention of God from an assassin’s bullet.

With all due respect to the Bishop of Washington, mercy is only begged of gods and tyrants. Loving saviours grant grace, mercy and salvation; monsters in human form do not. They persecute, exile, blacklist, torture and imprison their enemies; and tyranny always requires ‘others’ who are necessarily, less than human.

Trump’s first targets are migrants and transgender people, who, as the bishop referenced, are now living in terror. Tyranny has arrived right on schedule.

Eric Radack

Santa Fe, United States

By pardoning thousands of convicted prisoners, Donald Trump has – once again – devalued America’s judicial system ("‘F*** it, release em all’: Inside Trump’s decision to issue blanket Jan 6 pardons", Wednesday 22 January).

Law enforcement officials, lawyers and judges must now be wondering how they are to dispense the law in the future.

Hopefully, his malignant administration will only have to be accommodated for a short while before the American people see the folly of their decision to elect a disreputable felon.

Keith Poole

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Supplying demand

Well, I never: so, The Sun did play dirty to get private information on Prince Harry and many others after all ("Against the odds, Prince Harry has won a landmark victory", Wednesday 22 January). Cue finger-wagging and tutting.

But is anyone asking why did The Sun do this digging? To “get the goss” and sell papers to us, the Great British public, and monetise our bottomless fascination with celebrity.

People in glass houses…

Paul Keeble

Manchester

