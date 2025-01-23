Trump talks with Hannity for first interview as president and gives cryptic message about Biden’s pardons: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump reacts to Bishop Mariann Bude’s plea for mercy at prayer service

Donald Trump will talk to Fox News’ Sean Hannity tonight for his first sit-down interview since his inauguration. A clip of their conversation includes a moment when Trump muses that it’s “sad” that former President Joe Biden did not pardon himself.

In other news, the Department of Defense is set to send about 1,500 active duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as the crackdown on immigration begins.

The armed forces will join the 2,500 National Guard and Reserve forces already stationed at the border. Currently, there are no active duty troops working at the border.

The forces are expected to back up border patrol agents with logisitics, transportation, and barrier construction.

They have done similar things in the past when both Trump during his first term and former President Joe Biden sent active duty troops to the border with Mexico.

This comes the president orders all government staff working on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives be put on administrative leave immediately.

The White House has stated that all DEI staffers would be put on leave by 5pm ET on Wednesday.

Trump called for the end to the “dangerous, demeaning and immoral” intitiatives in an executive order issued on Tuesday.

The president repeatedly attacked DEI programs on the campaign trail, claiming that they were discriminatory.

DEI programs aim to push participation in workplaces by people from all backgrounds.