With Elon Musk’s great power comes great irresponsibility

It now seems clear to me that Elon Musk’s political judgement cannot be trusted. His acquisition of Twitter was not for altruistic ideals. He has constantly denigrated the “mainstream media” as being hugely biased and untrustworthy.

However, as Nigel Farage is suddenly realising (“Farage and Musk in war of words after billionaire says Reform leader should quit”, Monday 6 January), Musk appears prone to use his huge media platform to launch unprovoked attacks seemingly without bothering to acquaint himself with relevant facts.

I’d imagine it is hugely difficult for anyone who finds themselves at the top of any particular tree to resist the allure of omnipotence that the trappings of power appear to bestow upon them.

Nigel Plevin

Ilminster, Somerset

There are limits to freedom of speech

Musk’s assertion that Tommy Robinson was imprisoned for exposing grooming gangs is demonstrably false (“Elon Musk demands Tommy Robinson be freed from prison in fresh conspiracy claims against Keir Starmer”, Thursday 2 January). Robinson was jailed for contempt of court, a crime that undermines the integrity of the judicial system, which Musk himself claims to value.

This misuse of influence mirrors global concerns about Musk’s social media platform, X. He presents it as a “bastion of free speech” – yet it increasingly resembles an echo chamber for his personal views, spreading inflammatory rhetoric and stoking division.

The European Union recently identified X as a major source of misinformation, and Brazil’s Supreme Court banned the platform over its failure to tackle hate speech and fake news.

Musk must now be held accountable for the harm his reckless commentary is causing.

Malik Fraz Ahmad

Bradford

What a snub

Musk’s foray into the UK’s political discourse is nothing short of insulting (“Should Starmer worry about Elon Musk’s attacks on his government?”, Sunday 5 January).

For this arrogant, self-serving bully to vent untruths about the plight of vulnerable children is beyond shameful. The UK needs a new special relationship with Donald Trump’s “first buddy” – one based on mistrust.

Dave Hill

Waterlooville, Hampshire

How to beat a bully

Musk has no business interfering in British politics (“Starmer attacks Musk for spreading ‘lies and misinformation’ over grooming gangs”, Monday 6 January).

Americans would no doubt react strongly if, for example, politicians on this side of the Atlantic criticised the US’s gun obsession, or how people needing medical care are hung out to dry if they don’t have health insurance.

Musk is a disruptor, and his behaviour is straight out of the bully’s playbook. The best response is no response.

Charles Wood

Birmingham

Not wanted here

In light of the pretty nasty remarks made about our country by the archetypal Bond villain, I suggest we declare Musk an “undesirable alien”, a serious threat to our national security – and refuse him right of entry forthwith.

Tony Tugnutt

Waldershare, Kent

Pensioners should be grateful

I was saddened to read of the poor condition Becky Bowden’s mum is enduring this winter (“My elderly mother can’t afford heating – she needs the winter fuel allowance”, Sunday 5 January). But from her description, I’m sure she would be eligible for pension credit, which would include the winter fuel allowance and also a free TV licence.

Governments of all persuasions have been very considerate to pensioners over the years, with the triple lock an example. Many pensioners (and I’m one) in my area take several holidays a year, some abroad and some on cruises. I’m sure none of these need help from the taxpayer to fund heating.

I think the government was right to rein in and means-test these payments, but their explanation of the reasoning has been pathetic.

Jonathan Newcombe

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

End-of-life scare

On reading Becky Bowden’s article highlighting her mother’s worries about heating her home, it suddenly occurred to me that the cancelling of the heating allowance might be part of a “cunning plan” to reduce the number of vulnerable pensioners of non-working age

As an 83-year-old suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, among other things, I am required to have a daily injection and take five tablets, seven at weekends. Yet I am one of those pensioners whose income, caused by the small allowance I get for doing my civic duty as a parish councillor, rules me out of claiming pension credit.

Reducing the number of those consuming expensive drugs supplied by the NHS would go a long way towards solving this government’s financial problems.

Bob Sampson

Hassocks, West Sussex