Trump has changed the Republican Party beyond recognition

It was fitting that Donald Trump reached the winning number in the US Electoral College early on Wednesday morning, with 10 votes from Wisconsin (“How Trump forced his way back into the White House”, Wednesday 6 October).

The Republican Party was founded in 1854, in opposition to slavery, at a meeting in a small wooden building in Ripon, Wisconsin. Abraham Lincoln was its first president, elected six years later.

The party’s origins are a far cry from today’s Republicans, whose “Make America Great Again” credo was born in the luxurious Trump Tower of Manhattan.

In 2020, Joe Biden won the White House with the simple assertion he was “not Donald Trump”. In my opinion, there was very little else going for him and it’s clear his presidency was viewed as unsuccessful, with a 58 per cent disapproval rating.

It’s clear that Trump’s authoritarian populism appealed to the new Maga party members. A strange blend, backed by a few billionaires, of working-class folks and somewhat rabid evangelists. All willing to forgive or forget his many shortcomings, and hear Trump’s main message: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Whatever comes next, Donald Trump has proved himself to be a genuine “Comeback Kid”.

Bernie Smith

Parksville, Canada

Good luck, America

Kamala Harris is a highly intelligent, decent woman with great experience and well fitted for high office (“Democrat anger as blame game begins over Kamala Harris’s devastating loss”, Thursday 7 November).

Donald Trump is not, and never will be. He is a billionaire conman who has nothing in common with most of his supporters.

It is beyond belief that America has voted for him. His behaviour over the election period has been nothing short of outrageous. Good luck, America – you will need it.

Heather Wing

Berks

It’s Trump’s world now

I am Scottish, a British citizen – and am truly frightened. Why? Because the American people have lost all common sense and elected a monster as their president (“‘How could this happen?’: World’s media reacts to Trump’s US election victory”, Thursday 7 November).

Have they not listened to the reports of Trump’s crimes against their own people? His actions and threats?

It would be bad enough if only the Americans were affected, but this will affect the whole world. His presidency will cause a ripple effect across the globe. God help us all...

Lisbeth Robertson

Address supplied

How did the polls get it so wrong?

We were told the vote would be on a knife’s edge, down to the wire, “the tightest race in America’s history”, by every media channel and news outlet (“Why the polls got it wrong on Trump – again”, Wednesday 6 November). My burning question is: how did the polls get it so wrong?

We probably won’t know for days, or even weeks, but questions need to be asked – and soon. The fact of the matter is that the election appeared to be a walk in Central Park for Donald Trump and his party.

Judith A. Daniels

Norfolk

Trump’s win is democracy in action

Donald Trump did not steal the 2024 election – he won it resoundingly (“Trump celebrates historic win against Harris”, Thursday 7 November).

He performed better than in 2016 and 2020 and completed a swing-state sweep, winning all the swing states of Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Democrats warned that Trump and Maga are hijacking democracy. Now, they must acknowledge the truth: the Trump movement, no matter how much it has been panned by many, is a powerful expression of democracy.

Donald J. Trump’s victory marks the greatest political comeback in history.

Collins Chong Yew Keat

Address supplied