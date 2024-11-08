Why should David Lammy apologise for voicing his opinion of Donald Trump? (“David Lammy breaks silence on ‘neo-Nazi’ Donald Trump criticism”, Friday 8 November).

Trump has said far worse things – about Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and many others. Free speech is supposed to be protected, in this country as well as in the United States.

Helen Bore

Scarborough

Will Trump be allowed back into the UK?

In the wake of the recent US election, many questions have been raised over the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States (“Starmer seeks ‘strong, special relationship’ with US after Trump election win”, Wednesday 6 November).

The polarity of Keir Starmer’s Labour and Donald Trump’s Republicans may well be the last straw in the breakdown of this relationship – particularly, given the previous comments of some MPs.

But I do wonder whether it is worth worrying about? After all, as a convicted felon, Trump might not qualify for the visa to grace our shores.

David Rice

Ruislip

A dark day for democracy

This week, a majority of US voters, of their own free will, elected a misogynistic, self-obsessed, convicted felon as their president (“What happens now that a convicted felon has won the presidency?”, Thursday 7 November).

I asked myself if we really wanted such a country as a close ally… but then I remembered that, in the UK, nearly 44 per cent of us had once elected the equally mendacious Boris Johnson as our prime minister.

I agree with Sir Ed Davey that the US election represents a dark day for the world. Sadly, I’ve no idea of how to prevent gullible, ill-informed people choosing unsuitable people to lead them.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was disgraceful, but it cannot be blamed on ordinary Russian people. They live in fear of their leader.

The Hamas attack on Israel was equally disgraceful – and Israel’s response, with the destruction of Gaza and the murder of many innocent people, has also been outrageous.

But, once again, we must remember many Israelis are not in agreement with their leader. They are not responsible for their governments decisions, particularly a government that has been so widely contested.

Susan Alexander

South Gloucestershire

One rule for him…

Felony disenfranchisement laws deprived four million Americans – one in every 59 adult citizens – of voting in the recent presidential elections (“What happens now that a convicted felon has won the presidency?” , Thursday 7 November).

And yet, the country has just re-elected Donald Trump, a man who in May was found guilty of sexually abusing E Jean Carroll, and found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in order to conceal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The irony is lost on the ‘free world’.

Sasha Simic

London

States of confusion

Is it only me that is sick to death of the saturation coverage of all things American?

Tucked away in most of the news and media is the near collapse of the German government (“Keir Starmer left reeling following collapse of Brexit ally’s government”, Thursday 7 November) and an impending election in Ireland. Allies far closer to home – and news that may impact us far more!

But what do we have front and centre… the “wit and wisdom” of Melania Trump?

Dr Anthony Ingleton

Sheffield