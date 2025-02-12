Assisted dying safeguards only prolong the suffering

When it comes to assisted dying, I agree that safeguards are necessary (“Kim Leadbeater denies watering down safeguards on assisted dying bill”, Tuesday 11 February).

However, having too many in place will actively work against the wishes of the individual and only lengthen the time that they suffer.

At a moment when friends and families ought to be spending time with a loved one before they die, those people may find themselves trapped in fights with figures in authority.

The power-of-attorney system allows for people’s affairs to be looked after by someone else. Might there be a similar process by which someone could say that they confirm they would want the option of assisted dying upon the diagnosis of specific diseases?

And how many MPs are opposed to the assisted dying bill on religious grounds – in the face of public opinion, the majority of which is fully in favour?

David Hill

Aberdeen

How WFH could be good for business

Encouraging employees to work from home offers British businesses a unique opportunity to address two pressing issues: underutilised office space and the housing crisis (“How renting in London became an unimaginable hellscape”, Thursday 23 January).

By converting often half-empty office buildings into affordable housing, companies can reduce costs and help young people secure a place on the property ladder.

This dual-purpose solution fosters sustainability and tackles the growing demand for housing, benefiting both businesses and communities.

It’s time to ensure that all wasted urban spaces are used to help secure homes for the country’s future taxpayers.

Trevor Lyttleton

London NW11

The NHS is on life support

The Conservatives totally destroyed the NHS and practically privatised the dental industry by stealth (“Corridor care and no privacy: Inside A&E at the height of the NHS winter crisis”, Sunday 9 February).

Recently, it took my friend four days of phone calls to her local GP to get an appointment. Upon attending, the doctor informed her he could only deal with one issue at a time, as she only had a 10-minute slot. So now she’s desperately trying to make another appointment to discuss a second health issue.

Often, if there are no appointments, the GPs will tell you to call 111, or go to A&E. No wonder hospitals are snowed under!

After 14 years, it is absolutely insane for people to be attacking the Labour Party about the state of our health service.

We need to put our faith and support in this new government. So, come on, Wes – salvage the horror left by the heartless Conservatives.

Gordon Marler

Address supplied

For the love of Doge, stop

The Donald Trump/Elon Musk presidency has exposed weaknesses with checks and balances in the US (“Trump signs order handing Musk more power to slash federal workforce”, Tuesday 11 February).

Given Trump’s takeover of all layers of administration, I doubt that any challenge to the measures brought in by Doge, however worthy or well supported, could ever succeed.

Given this, is it not now time for our country’s constitutional checks and balances to be seriously reviewed and strengthened?

Dr Stephen Riley

Bruton, Somerset

Snout and about

The illegal release of feral pigs in Scotland is an appalling act of irresponsibility that threatens both our farming industry and our natural environment (“Fury over ‘illegally released’ feral pigs weeks after lynx let loose”, Wednesday 12 February).

The deliberate introduction of non-native species without oversight can have catastrophic consequences, including the spread of disease, damage to crops and harm to local wildlife.

As a councillor representing rural communities, I am deeply concerned about the impact of this reckless behaviour. Farmers and landowners already face enough challenges without having to contend with the dangers posed by uncontrolled feral animals. Those responsible need to be held accountable, and decisive action must be taken to prevent future incidents.

Scotland’s rural economy and biodiversity must be protected from such reckless interference.

Alastair Redman

Port Charlotte, Islay