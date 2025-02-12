Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi has issued an urgent message for remote workers after releasing a limited new range.

Working from home has exploded in popularity ever since the Covid-19 pandemic forced employers and their staff to make alternative arrangements to keep business ticking over amid lockdown restrictions.

Over 46 per cent of the workforce were reported to have worked from home, with 86 per cent of those being a result of the pandemic. According to Statista, 16 per cent of workers in Britain exclusively worked from home, with hybrid working becoming one of the most popular working options.

But working from home, although it comes with the benefits of more sleep and leisure time, also comes with its challenges. Adjustments have to be made to work spaces, equipment must be purchased, childcare arrangements must be made.

To respond to demand, Aldi has released an affordable portable monitor, which allows employees to take work with them on the go.

Part of the award-winning supermarket’s new Working From Home range, the monitor features a 1920 x 1080 resolution 15.6 inch screen, and connects easily to laptops, tablets, or even smartphones via mini-HDMI and USB Type-C ports.

The slim, lightweight design makes the device easy to transport and carry whether in laptop bags, handbags or carry cases, and costs £79.99.

Remote working has exploded in popularity since the pandemic ( Getty Images )

The store describes the item as "the ideal solution for hybrid workers and frequent travellers". However, there is only limited availability, with the shop warning: "Workaholics had better be quick, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

Aldi’s latest tech range also includes an ergonomic practical laptop stand costing £5.99 and a phone holder also costing £5.99. Wireless headphones are available for £12.99 ensuring seamless connectivity to online meetings and calls, or for those who want to lock in and focus with their favourite music. An on the go 3-in-1 wireless charger is also on offer for £12.99.

Aldi’s Working from Home range will be available in stores from 16 February.

Home workers save an average of 56 minutes a day from not commuting, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This frees time for them to get 24 more minutes of “sleep and rest” and 15 extra minutes of “exercise, sports and wellbeing” on any given day, compared with those who work away from home.