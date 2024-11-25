I asked ChatGPT about assisted dying – what it said shook me

I asked ChatGPT whether assisted dying could prevent a person from becoming a burden (“To me, assisted dying is not an ethical or religious issue – it is about my right to live”, Monday 25 November 2024).

It concluded: “Assisted dying could potentially reduce the burden on individuals, families, and even healthcare systems by alleviating physical suffering, emotional distress and financial strain.”

The NHS and other health bodies will undoubtedly turn to largely unregulated generative AI models that work like ChatGPT to provide round-the-clock medical question-answering for patients whilst reducing staffing costs.

Sadly, unlike the people it will replace, this technology has no underpinning humanity or sense of human worth and could accidentally compile evidence from unreliable sources that suggests it would be better for vulnerable patients with incurable illnesses to end their lives rather than becoming a burden to society.

Worse still, such AI systems might also end up offering to help patients formulate a medico-legal case for their self-destruction.

Given this, MPs should not approve the Assisted Dying Bill until it includes protection against the increasing risk that AI might subvert the Bill’s inherent protections.

Dr Gordon Brooks

Gosport

It should be a basic human right to choose when we leave this world

Re end-of-life care (Gordon Brown comes out against assisted dying in major blow to bill, Saturday 23 November 2024): A few months ago, my train journey was delayed because someone had lost their life on the railway line. As passengers, we were obviously upset. However, can you imagine the traumas felt by the driver and also the responders who had to remove the body remains?

There were 6,069 suicides registered in England and Wales (11.4 deaths per 100,000 people) in 2023; according to health data from the ONS. This is a fact that should be considered when discussing assisted dying.

Some of them may have been cries for help that went wrong. Nevertheless, hundreds, if not thousands of people make the decision to end their lives. They have had enough, for whatever reason. The big question, in my mind, is: what about the professionals who then had to deal with the consequences of what was, very often, a death that subjected strangers to a very traumatic day’s work?

Surely, it should be a basic human right to choose when we leave this world, if it becomes too much for us? Palliative care will be the answer for many people, but not for those, like my father, who begged to go. His “I have had enough” refrain was heartrending. Reluctantly, I have renewed my underused passport so that, if needs be, I can undertake the long journey to Switzerland. Governments have no right to ignored the wishes of the many. Just look at the poll taken by “Dignity in Dying”.

John Roberts

Pembroke

Ways to keep warm this winter

I live in a two bedroom flat in a block for elderly people in St. Andrews, Scotland (I am 85). My monthly bill from Scottish Power is £26.32. I live above nonagenarians who like to keep their living room cosy, and below another, so only turned on my heating for a week last year (“Keir Starmer warned elderly people ‘are going to die’ as fears mount over winter fuel cuts”, Friday 22 November 2024).

My kitchen heats itself from the heat coming out from the fridge and the freezer. I have a tiny fan heater for getting into bed. I walk, swim or do pilates every day. The only problem is the second bedroom/computer room, which gets little use in the winter, but I now have an iPad.

Margaret Squires

St. Andrews, Fife

Netanyahu is responsible for stoking segregation

Kate Devlin on Monday tells us that antisemitism in the UK has greatly increased in the last year (“’Charity tax’ rise will hurt antisemitism fight, Rachel Reeves warned in latest Budget pushback”, Sunday 23 November 2024) and that the Jewish Leadership Council has warned that the chancellor’s tax hikes will damage the fight against it.

I would suggest that antisemitism has been (wrongly) provoked by Benjamin Netanyahu’s activities in Gaza. The attack by Hamas was outrageous, but killing over 40,000 innocent Palestinians and wrecking the country was no less wrong. It should have provoked antizionism, not antisemitism, but when Netanyahu himself chooses not to make the distinction, it’s hardly surprising that many other people follow his egregious example.

Susan Alexander

South Gloucestershire

Social media stars decide the destiny of the state

In response to the report on the imminent result of the Romanian presidential election, (“Romania in shock after far right populist enter’s presidential election’s runoff with most votes, November 25 , 2024) I vehemently believe that politics in the modern age is truly asinine.

It feels like whoever has the biggest social media persona will decide the destiny of the state, regardless of whether or not their manifesto provides any benefit for the general public.

The rise of politicians like Calin Georgescu, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump and other right-wing politicians through social media apps like TikTok and X is purely based on the way they act in front of a camera.

Joshua Hatwell, university student at Newcastle university

Newcastle upon Tyne