The Jewish Leadership Council has hit out at the so-called “charity tax” measures in the Budget and has warned the chancellor that the tax hikes will damage the fight against antisemitism.

Extra costs from a shock rise in employers’ national insurance contributions will hit Jewish charities “fighting bravely” against a rise in antisemitism in Britain, they warn.

While ministers have spared the NHS and the public sector from the tax rise, they have refused to extend the exemption to charities and others.

Reports of antisemitic incidents in the UK reached a record high in the first half of this year. Between January and June, the Community Security Trust (CST) charity, recorded 1,978 anti-Jewish hate incidents, up from 964 in the first half of 2023.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves facing a warning over antisemitism ( EPA )

In a letter to The Independent, Claudia Mendoza, the chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council, which represents the largest Jewish organisations in the UK, warns antisemitism “has risen to unprecedented levels since the attacks on Israel in October 2023”, when Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people.

The tax hike will “damage the essential work done by Jewish charities” and lead to contractions “across the whole sector, including all those Jewish charities who are fighting bravely against antisemitism”.

She added: “Charities of all faiths - as well as secular charities - will be forced to reduce the support they can provide to their beneficiaries, given the charity sector as a whole faces an additional £1.4bn tax bill. The chancellor must urgently consider an exemption from this tax rise for the charity sector. Without this, the services provided by British charities will be reduced - in some cases critically.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has inisted his party has changed after it was engulfed by a series of antisemitism scandals under previous leader Jeremy Corbyn(Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Keir Starmer has made much of “changing” the Labour Party after it was embroiled in a series of rows over antisemitism under previous leader Jeremy Corbyn. Last year he described it as an “evil” that had to be rooted out.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Our tax regime for charities, including exemption from paying business rates, is among the most generous of anywhere in the world with tax reliefs for charities and their donors worth just over £6 billion for the tax year to April 2024.

“We have protected small charities and businesses by more than doubling the Employment Allowance to £10,500, meaning more than half of them with NICs liabilities either gain or see no change next year. Charities will still be able to claim employer NICs reliefs including where eligible and are still exempt from business rates."

Ms Reeves’ move to increasing employer National Insurance is designed to raise more than £25bn which Labour says will be used to help fix the UK’s ‘broken’ foundations.