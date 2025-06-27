Starmer’s welfare humiliation is a turning point for his government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Usually in politics, a U-turn is the right thing to do. If a leader changes from an unpopular policy to a more popular one, they tend to emerge embarrassed but strengthened.

This U-turn – a bid to stave off a mass rebellion over his plans to cut £5bn from the benefits bill – is different. Mainly because Keir Starmer has switched to a policy that is more popular with his MPs, but less popular with the voters. It will be particularly unpopular with the voters when they have to pay for it in higher taxes.

The concessions announced by Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, last night will be enough to overcome the Labour revolt on Tuesday and the remaining votes the following week. Meg Hillier, the rebel leader, has described Kendall’s plan as “good and workable compromise”, and so will presumably be withdrawing her wrecking amendment that attracted the signatures of nearly one-third of Labour MPs.

But there will be a price to be paid, not just in the billions that will now not be saved from the growing disability benefits budget. There is a personal price to be paid by Starmer: the clock on his time as prime minister is running down faster than I ever thought it could.

He is not under imminent threat, but previously I thought it likely that he would lead Labour into the next election. Now I think the balance of probability has switched.

Labour backbenchers have felt the taste of power, and they will want to taste it again. They have seen “cave-man” Starmer give in to them and although they might welcome this as how parliamentary democracy is supposed to work, it means that the prime minister has lost a lot of what respect he had from the majority of Labour MPs who are loyal and want the government to succeed.

MPs have complained that No 10 doesn’t listen to them ever since I have been reporting on politics – but this rebellion does seem to have been handled particularly badly.

One source who was in the thick of things during the chaos of Liz Truss’s brief premiership even compared the current incompetence to the day when Wendy Morton, Truss’s chief whip, resigned and then unresigned as confusion reigned over whether a vote on fracking, of all things, was a vote of confidence in the government or not.

The most loyal MPs and special advisers point out that policy-making is often messy, and that we are seeing pragmatic Starmerism in action. He has acknowledged the problem and negotiated the “workable compromise”. But this will not wash.

Starmer has known for weeks that the attempt to restrain welfare spending faced serious opposition that put his majority at risk. I assume that Hillier was one of the 100 Labour MPs whose names were sent confidentially to Alan Campbell, the chief whip, warning that they could not support the bill. These were mainstream, loyal MPs seeking to raise their concerns in private in the hope of avoiding the public humiliation of the prime minister – which is what happened, thanks to Starmer’s stubbornness.

The blame for the very public U-turn lies with Starmer himself. It wasn’t a communications problem, as he tried to suggest last week when he said that “we haven’t always told our story as well as we should”. The problem with the change to disability benefits was the change to disability benefits, not the “story” he tried to tell about it. It was no use reciting a fairy tale about helping people to get off benefits and into work when Labour MPs knew that the main motive for the policy was to save money.

Nor can the blame be laid at the door of the prime minister’s advisers. Some Labour MPs have accused Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s chief of staff, of pursuing a “Blairite” anti-welfare policy. But it was not his decision. Others have said that Campbell as chief whip should have seen trouble coming: he did; and he warned Starmer repeatedly.

The prime minister had no choice but to give in, but he left it so late that he damaged himself with an embarrassing cave-in that leaves the government in the unpopular position of letting the welfare bill rise more quickly.

It is almost pointless to try to predict what will happen in four years’ time, but it feels as if Starmer is now more likely than not to cease being prime minister before the end of this parliament.