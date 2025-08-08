The Rushanara Ali scandal exposes Starmer’s double standards on sleaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the reasons Keir Starmer won a landslide at the last election was voters’ repulsion at the endless sleaze and hypocrisy of the last Tory government. Starmer tore into Boris Johnson time and again over his abuse of power as prime minister and refusal to deal firmly with misconduct by his own ministers.

That would all end when Starmer entered No 10, we were told. And we believed him.

Starmer may be dull, he may have no great vision and precious few clear policies, we thought. But he was an honest and decent man who would drain the swamp that Westminster had become under the Tories.

Addressing Parliament in 2021 at the height of the so-called “Wallpapergate” affair, when Johnson was caught taking secret loans to refurbish his Downing St flat, Starmer called the prime minister “Major Sleaze.” Labour MPs cheered as Starmer seized the moral high ground, accusing the Conservatives of being “mired in sleaze, cronyism and scandal.”

If he won power, he would have no truck with such corrupt antics, he said.

Barely a year into Starmer’s administration, it is depressingly clear that little has changed. We have already had the scandal of his wife taking thousands of pounds worth of free clothes from Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli, while Starmer himself accepted free football tickets, clothes and even spectacles.

We have even had a Labour MP forced to resign after being caught punching a constituent outside a pub.

But it has reached a new low with the resignation of homelessness minister, Rushanara Ali.

The gross double standards that led to her exit from the government – forcing out tenants from a property she owned before whacking up the rent by £700 a month and seeking new tenants when new legislation she is responsible for would outlaw such action – is bad enough. The arrogant manner of her departure – and Starmer’s refusal to condemn her in clear terms – is worse.

She blithely declares she had “at all times” followed “all legal requirements” and had taken her responsibilities “seriously.” She was resigning to avoid “being a distraction from the ambitious work of the government.” No mention of an apology.

Judging from his ringing denunciation of Johnson you might imagine Starmer would send Ms Ali packing with a stern rebuke. You would be wrong.

From a cursory look at his formal reply to her you might think Ali was being promoted not punished. Starmer thanks her for her “diligent work” at her department, saying it will have “lasting impact.” How mistaken he is.

The only impact Ms Ali’s departure from Starmer’s government will have is as a reminder to the electorate that when it comes to sleaze, Labour’s approach appears little different to their Conservative predecessors. As the saying goes: “Do as we say, not as we do.”