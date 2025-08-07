Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government’s homelessness minister reportedly raised the rent at her east London townhouse by £700 weeks after the previous tenants’ contract ended.

Rushanara Ali has been accused of raising the rent on the property, which has four bedrooms, from £3,300 to £4,000 after the previous tenants vacated the property.

According to the i paper, the previous occupants were handed just four months’ notice last November, informing them that their lease would not be renewed.

And weeks after they had left, the house was reportedly once again up for rent – but for £700 more each month.

It is understood that Ms Ali – who is the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney – told the occupants their tenancy would not be renewed as the house was being put up for sale and were offered a rolling contract while the house was on the market, but chose to leave.

open image in gallery Rushanara Ali remains minister for homelessness (David Woolfall/UK Parliament) ( PA Media )

The property was then re-listed as a rental when a buyer could not be found, it is understood.

Ms Ali has previously criticised “private renters being exploited and discriminated against” when defending the government’s Renters Reform Bill, which will eliminate "no-fault" evictions, where landlords can end tenancies without a specific reason using Section 21 notice.

She said the legislation would “empower people to challenge unreasonable rent increases”.

The bill will also stop landlords who have terminated a tenancy to sell the property from re-listing it with higher rent until six months or more after the occupants vacated the premises.

Responding to the allegations, Tom Darling, director at the Renters' Reform Coalition, said: "It’s mind-boggling that we have a homelessness minister who has just evicted four people in order to rake in more rent - something that will soon be illegal under the Renters' Rights Bill her own department is bringing through parliament.

"The government are currently considering an amendment to the legislation from the House of Lords which reduces the ban on reletting after eviction from 12 months to 6 months.

“The government must remove this amendment, and at the very least Minister Ali must recuse herself from any discussions on this within government."

Meanwhile, shadow housing secretary James Cleverly suggested she should resign, saying the allegations “would be an example of the most extreme hypocrisy and she should not have the job as homelessness minister”.

The Renters’ Rights Bill has received its third reading in the House of Lords having already been through the Commons.

A spokesperson for Ms Ali told The Independent: “Rushanara takes her responsibilities seriously and complied with all relevant legal requirements.”