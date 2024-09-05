My drive-by date with a Hollywood star...

I am invited to a dinner date with the most glamorous star at the Venice Film Festival. Even James Bond, on this occasion, was content as a mere supporting role in her presence. There were more agents and minders around this superstar than Kevin Costner and Michael Douglas had in tow. Yes, they were there with me to compete for her affections. Everywhere I looked there were movie stars and superstars on what I thought would be my romantic date under the Venetian stars.

George Clooney, also there with me, flirted with her. Benedict Cumberbatch swayed to music in thrall to her, later trying his hand on the DJ decks. Everyone sought her attention. Although not a film screening, a whole red carpet was specially woven and unfurled for her – yet all night, she never said a word.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig and George Clooney fell for her, too ( Aston Martin / Jasper Greig )

These A-Listers told me they were there to promote their films at the Venice Film Festival. Well, then, I thought: why were they here, crashing what I had thought was my date in the 11th century Venice Arsenale?

I had been set up for this encounter through an invitation from Lawrence Stroll, no stranger to luxury and beauty. Stroll used to own Aspreys and Garrard, the late Queen’s jewelers. He’s now the executive chairman of Aston Martin. And that brings me to introducing you to my date.

Her closest companions at the Venice Film Festival talked of her sex drive. Others, of her body work. Her speed was mentioned. I have to say that again I was a little concerned when someone added that she was very expensive and out of my league. How dare they! I was beginning to feel a little uncomfortable with how this conversation was going. But then George Clooney swung by and flashed me a dazzling smile before giving all his attention to this model superstar.

And isn’t she a beauty? Her voice stretches from a purr to a roar, going from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. She makes diamonds seem cheap. Daniel Craig also entered the fray to promote his film, Queer, but when I saw him he only had eyes for my date; an old flame. He posed with her. It is time I came clean, my date is the new Aston Martin Vanquish. And she starts at $429,000. She had, in some ways, hijacked the film festival thanks to the Stroll’s star-pulling power.

Well, you could say we were the torque of the town. All in the most unlikely place, in a city with no roads and no cars.

Boys clearly love their toys – and this evening, there was more star power in the Marina Militare than at any of the film premieres in the Lido. What a date. The Arsenale, which once had 2000 shipworkers every day, was now a Hollywood hang-out; all lured by the latest generation of Aston Martin.

open image in gallery ( Aston Martin )

Dinner time. We all sat down, except Miss Vanquish, who sat aloof, shrouded in velvet, while 200 (me plus 199 other suitors) sat down for dinner.

Stroll raises his glass: “This launch toasts the renaissance of our iconic brand and the unique combination of timeless design, craft mastery and engineering innovation which defines our new generation of sportscars.”

All her serpentine lines were revealed by Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso just 24 hours after completing the Italian Grand Prix. There was certainly a lot going on, as Adrien Brody quipped to George Clooney: “You’re going to buy two right?” It was the Hollywood guide to falling full hook, line and sinker for a fast mover.

It was a perfect blind date. Me: plus an intimate audience spanning the worlds of cinema, the arts, fashion and business, with headline musical performances from Grammy-nominated musician Masego and multi-award-winning Italian jazz performer Walter Ricci.

This was a fitting premiere for the third car to carry the famous Vanquish nameplate, having been made notorious by James Bond in Die Another Day. Full disclosure: at the end of the date, I left on my own.