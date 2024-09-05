How Lady Gaga is championing the ‘demure and mindful’ TikTok trend at Venice Film Festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Lady Gaga won best dressed at the Venice Film Festival last night with her new sophisticated and “demure” style. The star made her red carpet debut with fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Gaga, 38, was celebrating Todd Phillips’ musical sequel, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, in which she plays Harley Quinn with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix. The film earned an 11-minute standing ovation at the festival.

Gaga wore two Dior gowns on Wednesday, which were appropriately glamorous and avant-garde.

Her red carpet look was a voluminous black Dior gown with a plunging neckline, dropline waist and a concertina-like skirt. The pièce de résistance however, was her two-pronged Philip Treacy lace headpiece.

Gaga accessorised the look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and her go-to platform boots, which peeked out from beneath her dress.

The star’s sumptuously sartorial and sophisticated look undoubtedly channelled the “very demure, very mindful” trend of the moment. Gaga wore two of Princess Diana’s favourite designers – who is an iconic source of inspiration for the trend.

Alongside Gaga’s Dior gowns, her lace headpiece was made by royal milliner Philip Treacy, who has not only dressed the likes of Diana and the current Princess of Wales, but infamously made Princess Beatrice’s ‘pretzel’ ribbon headpiece for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Gaga wore a more subtle Dior look prior to the red carpet – perhaps more in keeping with classic royal looks. The star wore a square-necked, long-sleeve black velvet midi dress with a small matching beret.

The haute couture look was a perfect canvas to allow her colossal new engagement ring to pop.

Gaga is not the only star to channel the “demure” trend at this year’s Venice Film Festival however. Lesley Manville, 68, was the epitome of elegance in a custom Loewe gown.

The gold silk was draped meticulously whilst looking totally effortless, transforming Manville into a Grecian goddess.

Actor Amy Ryan, 56, who walked the red carpet for her new film, ‘Wolfs’, offered a refreshingly feminine take on the demure trend. Amid a sea of dark hue, Ryan stepped out in a soft pink Alexis Mabille Couture gown.

The gown consisted of a dramatic pleated bodice and a perfect peplum that framed her silhouette delicately, but with flair. Ryan styled the dress with a Judith Leiber pink clutch and silver Jimmy Choo sandals.

Whilst some have leant into this subdued fashion trend, others have gone brilliantly bold with colour, print and sparkle.

Italian actor Sveva Alviti, 40, wore a lime green Gucci gown with a plunging pleated neckline and flowing ombre trains. Alviti may be suggesting that brat summer isn’t over just yet – brat girl autumn anyone?

Julianne Moore, 63, embodied liquid gold in a Bottega Veneta sparkling ensemble while attending the ‘Room Next Door’ premiere on Monday.

Dubbed the queen of colour on the red carpet, Moore’s vibrant yellow gown suited her perfectly. The star complimented the look with a sleek low ponytail and minimal make-up with an autumnal bronze eye.

Another star to showcase that summer isn’t quite over was French actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 61, who wore a bold crimson and white floral Erdem dress.

The dress’s plunging neckline and midi cut planted it firmly in the summer season. Beaulieu’s bright florals injected texture and vibrancy into an otherwise neutral and “demure” array of red carpet looks.

Let’s hope this is a sign of some late September sun.