We must fight together to tackle the scourge of domestic abuse wherever we find it – even the NHS

These are dark days, particularly for the sexual safety and the reproductive rights of women in America.

When it is dark, we must try and look for the light – and it is heartening to see that the chief executive of the NHS in England, Amanda Pritchard, is taking her duty of care to her staff, as well as her patients, so seriously.

Ms Pritchard has spoken out in defence of the many dedicated women who serve the community as part of the NHS “family”. She rightly asserts that “every woman deserves to live free from fear”.

Sexual abuse, harassment, coercion and violence towards women are not to be tolerated. That should go without saying; sadly, even in our relatively progressive times, it bears repeating.

Indeed, it has become fashionable in some political circles to deride organisations that place so-called “woke” values such as respect and decency at the centre of their ethos.

Such organisations, particularly public ones with HR professionals to back up that commitment, find themselves at the centre of this right-leaning political ire. We must fight back. The need to protect vulnerable women is obvious and paramount.

There have been far too many tragic cases where those in a position to help an individual in danger have failed to act, with devastating consequences. As the largest employer in the country, with a wide mission of care, it is right and proper that the head of the NHS should be a leader in this field.

Ms Pritchard is realistic about the scale of the challenge – and generous in recognising the power of The Independent’s reporting in this field. Rather than follow the usual institutional instinct to circle the wagons and obscure a known problem, Ms Pritchard understands the need for action – to ensure the NHS is “taking the right steps in recognising, reporting and acting on sexual misconduct at work”.

In that spirit, she also supports The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign to build more refuges for the victims of domestic violence, including, of course, for women who work in the NHS. Ms Pritchard and NHS England board members have donated to the campaign, which is seeking to raise funds for Refuge to build a new home for women and families fleeing domestic abuse.

The Brick by Brick campaign has already raised enough funds to build one safe house and is now working towards a second. Only from a place of safety can women and their children begin to rebuild their lives free from the threat of violence – and begin the process of securing long-term safety from those who have tormented them.

In new, purpose-built accommodation with adequate support networks, the Brick by Brick refuges mark a clear departure; a new beginning for the women’s refuge movement. Many in the NHS have also backed this groundbreaking (in every sense) initiative, because in A&E departments and surgeries they see the injuries and the warning signs of domestic abuse and its devastating impacts.

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, says it is a “sad inevitability” that some of the NHS’s 1.5 million staff would be affected by domestic abuse, adding that: “Sadly, domestic abuse is a regrettably common feature in many of our patient’s lives and it can place an enormous burden of stress, fear, and ill health on the survivor.”

We shall continue building for as long as we have the funding to do so, in collaboration with Refuge. Our campaign is built on many small donations – and is a cause well worth supporting. Help us help those who need it more than ever.

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise another £300,000 to build a second safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make a new future. Text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327