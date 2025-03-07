Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As a young and idealistic title, The Independent is inspired by the hope that humankind is making progress towards equal opportunity for all. But a century after the triumph of the suffragettes in Britain, we have to recognise that the quest for women’s equality here and around the world is facing substantial setbacks.

Not just in obvious places such as Afghanistan, where girls are denied education, but also in the United States, where women’s right to choose abortion and bodily autonomy has been rolled back in many states. Even in the United Kingdom, the backlash against “wokeism” seems to be radicalising some young men with a new resentment against women’s rights.

Hence the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “accelerate action”. And that is why we have compiled a list of the 50 most influential women – with an emphasis on changemakers who are making history and changing British lives.

The Independent has compiled a list of the 50 most influential women – with an emphasis on changemakers who are making history and changing British lives ( Sane Seven/The Independent )

We do not shy away from controversial voices. The Independent is what it says: it believes that everyone has a contribution to make. We pride ourselves on being a home for free-thinkers. As a result we made a deliberate decision not to exclude women with whom readers may disagree or of whom they may disapprove. Influence does not mean adulation and some of the most influential figures in the women’s movement have been difficult and controversial, to say the least.

But their influence is undeniable.

We at The Independent are also proud of the quality of our reporting. In an age of misinformation, we seek the truth and trust our readers to make up their own minds. Hence our attempt to present the facts and figures of the long march towards women’s equality in a way that recognises shining achievements and exposes glaring injustices without distorting the information to fit a preconceived view of the world.

Thus the statistics do show that a great deal of progress has been made. In the UK, for example, the gender pay gap has been narrowing over many decades – yet it is still at 13.1 per cent. The figures also show just how slowly the gap is being closed: if the current rate of progress is maintained it will still take another quarter-century for women to achieve parity. Worldwide, one estimate is that gender equality will not be achieved until 2158.

We want to report not just the numbers – the good, the bad and the shocking – but the human stories behind them. We firmly believe in the importance of role models. Visibility is as important as the message. That is why we are launching a new initiative at The Independent, to elevate female experts in our editorial coverage. Whether it be scientists or military analysts, we are committed to seeking out diversity of thought and opinion in all of our reporting. All of our journalists will be tasked with consciously seeking out women’s voices and building up a contacts book that reflects the 51 per cent female population of the UK.

This year we are also proud that we have raised enough money in partnership with Refuge to build two new women’s refuges for survivors fleeing domestic abuse – through our Brick By Brick campaign. The first families will be moving in soon.

We hope that these are practical steps towards a better world – not just for women but for men, who also gain from greater equality of respect. We shall remain optimistic that the setbacks of these times will be overcome, but we shall never lose our indignation at the injustices that remain. Because gender equality should not have to wait.