Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good thing for the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, that the latest economic snapshot came out on a Thursday – the spending review might otherwise have turned into a wake.

Official figures showed UK plc plunged into the red in April, contracting by 0.3 per cent. There is no sugarcoating how bad a result that is.

April’s economic data was always going to be poor after an unexpectedly strong performance during the prior three-month (January to March) quarter, in which UK plc showed some surprising vim, expanding by 0.7 per cent.

The trouble is, it was a bit of a mirage. Exporters going hell for leather to get in ahead of Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, which landed like a ton of bricks on 2 April, played a big role in driving the unexpectedly strong growth early in the year. This was always going to unwind.

But Trump wasn’t the only April surprise. Remember, it was misery month for consumers and businesses alike. The former faced a string of bills and tax rises; the latter had to deal with a sharp rise in employment costs as a result of Reeves increasing employer national insurance contributions (NICs) and boosting the minimum wage.

The wages of taxing jobs were there for all to see earlier this week when official figures showed that more than a quarter of a million jobs had been lost as a result.

Despite this toxic eco-stew, economists polled by Reuters only predicted a 0.1 per cent contraction. Investec was closer to the mark, forecasting a 0.2 per cent stumble. The actual result led it to describe April as “payback month” in a note to clients. Props to whoever came up with the headline. It aptly describes what went on.

Drill into the numbers and you will see that the tariff-led decline in industrial output resulted in a 0.6 per cent contraction vs the consensus forecast of 0.5 per cent. The dominant services sector slipped on a banana skin, with a 0.4 per cent fall (0.1 per cent forecast). Builders did their best to limit the damage, with an eye-catching expansion in construction of 0.9 per cent. But even that surprisingly punchy performance feels a bit like being handed a participation trophy after coming last by 10 metres in the parents’ race at the school sports day.

I referred to the chancellor’s spring statement as the Klarna spending review in an earlier column because, even though several departments – many departments in fact – are facing cuts in real inflation-adjusted terms, money is pouring into defence and the NHS. To stick to her fiscal rules, that day-to-day spending has to be paid for through taxation. Borrowing to fund it is a big no-no.

Absent a turnaround in the current figures, taxes may have to go up because of the very limited headroom Reeves currently has. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has said as much. Unless, of course, she fiddles the figures? Her reputation will take a knock if she does that, but let’s be fair. She would not be the first chancellor to play that sort of game. Nor the last.

However, the spring statement was still a case of buy-now-pay-later, which is what Klarna, a popular payment app, facilitates.

The big question now is, what next? A rebound should boost tax receipts, easing No 11’s headache. But will the economy bounce back by enough to save Reeves’s blushes when it comes time to pay the piper?

Here’s where we can be a little more optimistic. While the economy got a temporary boost from throwing stuff on ships bound for America, monthly figures are always volatile, and the unexpectedly nasty payback is also likely to prove temporary.

Keir Starmer’s much-ballyhooed trade deal with Trump has taken a surprisingly long time to get over the line, and the US president’s baseline 10 per cent tariff will still largely be there, but it is coming. More important, I think, is the work the PM has done with the EU, a much closer and larger trading partner.

The capital projects announced in recent days, funded by borrowing, should keep the construction sector popping. Reeves’s decision to boost investment with the aim of driving growth was sound. One of Britain’s longstanding problems is under-investment. The caveat here is this: it remains to be seen how successful those projects will be for the economy over the longer term. If you’re going to borrow to invest, you need to target projects that deliver a meaningful return, or things will get sticky in a hurry. PS, increasing taxes on businesses inevitably squeezes their appetite to invest.

What UK plc really could use at this juncture is an interest rate cut or three. One of the biggest problems facing the small business sector, in particular, is the struggle its members have been facing when it comes to securing affordable finance.

The City is feeling a little more optimistic about that than it was a few weeks ago, and is now betting on two more this year, with the first coming in September. The Bank of England could, and I think should, throw Reeves and the rest of us a bone.