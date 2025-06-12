Blow for Rachel Reeves after UK economy shrinks by more than expected

NewsUKUK PoliticsBlow for Rachel Reeves after UK economy shrinks by more than expectedMillie CookePolitical CorrespondentThursday 12 June 2025 02:20 EDTComments(The Independent)The UK economy contracted by 0.3% in April, according to the Office for National Statistics. This is a breaking story, more to follow...More abouteconomyUKOffice for National StatisticsJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
