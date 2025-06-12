Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Blow for Rachel Reeves after UK economy shrinks by more than expected

Millie Cooke
Political Correspondent
Thursday 12 June 2025 02:20 EDT
(The Independent)

The UK economy contracted by 0.3% in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

