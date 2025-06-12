Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK economy shrinks by more than expected in April – ONS

Gross domestic product fell by 0.3% in April, compared with growth of 0.2% in March.

Holly Williams
Thursday 12 June 2025 02:24 EDT
The UK economy saw the biggest monthly contraction for 18 months in April in a setback to Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The UK economy saw the biggest monthly contraction for 18 months in April in a setback to Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK economy saw the biggest monthly contraction for a year-and-a-half in April in a setback to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% in April, compared with growth of 0.2% the previous month and marking the biggest contraction since October 2023.

It was also worse than the 0.1% contraction expected by most economists.

Ms Reeves acknowledged that the latest GDP figures were “clearly disappointing” but insisted her spending review would help deliver growth.

The Chancellor said: “Our number one mission is delivering growth to put more money in people’s pockets through our plan for change, and while these numbers are clearly disappointing, I’m determined to deliver on that mission.”

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said declining output in services and manufacturing sectors both dragged on overall GDP in April.

She said: “However, over the last three months as a whole GDP still grew, with signs that some activity may have been brought forward from April to earlier in the year.”

She added: “Both legal and real estate firms fared badly in April, following a sharp increase in house sales in March when buyers rushed to complete purchases ahead of changes to stamp duty.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in