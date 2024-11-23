A fine bromance: why the Trump and Musk partnership is here to stay

We’ve all been there. That infatuation moment. That time at the outset of a relationship when you can’t think about anyone else, don’t want to be with anyone else. Every minute without them is a minute wasted; where you find yourself engaging in their hobbies because if they love, so must you, too.

And broadly speaking, that is where we are in that most unlikely of bromances: that of Elon and Don.

Since Trump’s election win a fortnight ago, Musk has all but moved into Mar-a-Lago. Trump has even joked about it during a speech. “Elon, what a job, what a job he does,” he said. “He’s great, he happens to be a really good guy. You know, he likes this place. I can’t get him out of here.”

After Trump’s election victory and the president elect had a call with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, who else was on the call? Why, Elon of course. Who has been sitting on all the meetings as Trump tries to shape his cabinet? Yep, Trump’s new bestie from Silicon Valley.

Just look at their date nights together. Musk flew up with Trump last weekend to attend the UFC fight night at Madison Square Garden in New York. The picture released of them on the plane, tucking into Big Macs and fries, is one for the ages (perhaps even better than those of Trump “working” in McDonald’s during his campaign…). And playing third wheel was health secretary pick, Robert F Kennedy Jr., who, despite his famed war against processed food, also had a burger in hand.

Then this week it was Elon’s turn to play host to Don, as Trump flew with him to Texas to witness a successful test launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket. Now, it’s true the booster rocket didn’t come back to the launch site to be grabbed by those embracing and technologically astonishing arms – and maybe that will be the way their relationship goes; no warm embrace in future.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk tucked into a McDonald’s on their way to New York ( Donald Trump Jr/x )

That’s the outcome some have predicted. One of America’s best and shrewdest political commentators, Mike Murphy, said they are two tomcats sharing a pillowcase. Also, if the past is a prelude, look at Trump’s first term. How many of those who were close and in senior positions at the start were still there at the end? There was a revolving door at the White House where people would arrive with 100 watt smiles, showered in praise, only to leave a short time later with a knife sticking out of their backs after falling out with the president.

But this is different. This relationship is different. Sure there is only so long that Elon will want to go and watch mixed martial arts fights, and Trump feigning interest in astro-physics will surely be fleeting. Always expect a reversion to the norm.

Why I say it is different is that Donald Trumplikes and wants a lot of what Elon Musk can do for him; and Elon Musk likes what Donald Trump will be able to deliver for him. There is mutual self-interest. It is business.

Now, I hear your riposte to this: this is not the first time in history that a person in power has been attracted to a super wealthy man; nor the first time that a multi-squillionaire has wanted to be pals with someone at the centre of power.

And media moguls (we must now consider Musk one) have always sought to use their newspapers to advance their business and political ambitions. Is Musk today any different from, say, the print baron William Randolph Hearst over a hundred years ago, with his vice-like control of his newspapers political coverage? Or, in more modern times, Rupert Murdoch?

John Major tells the story of how Rupert Murdoch came to see him in Downing Street and told him to change his policy on Europe or forgo support of The Sun.

What we are seeing today is qualitatively and quantitatively different. So far as I know, previous media moguls didn’t sit in on calls with foreign leaders – or decide who should or shouldn’t be in the cabinet. I don’t remember them being put in charge of reshaping government as Elon Musk has, with his DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) appointment.

And has any business leader had so much to gain from being in the president’s ear? Musk already receives billions of dollars in government contracts for SpaceX. How much more does he stand to gain? If Trump goes ahead and slaps massive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which US manufacturer of EVs would stand to gain massively? Sorry, I’m going to have to hurry you.

Then there’s X. Elon Musk’s ownership of the platform has transformed it. To many it is no longer the public square for conversation and ideas, but instead an echo chamber for Trump cheerleaders – a significant factor in Trump’s victory this time round.

The algorithm seems to be promoting content that serves the president’s interests. Disinformation is rife – much of it promoted by Elon Musk himself to his 200 million followers. Truth Social, the platform that Donald Trump established, has nothing like the reach or clout.

And whereas in those old analogue days, a newspaper owner might help with a sympathetic editorial in Britain or the US, the reach of X is global. It’s in Musk’s interest for Trump to succeed – and vice versa.

Are they natural soulmates? No. Anything but. Do they like each other? Who knows or even cares. But while their interests intersect the relationship will continue. While their interests intersect the relationship will continue. Musk has dubbed himself “the first buddy”(yuck). Not yet a position in the US constitution – and FBOTUS doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.

For the moment it seems real. And that raises a final question: should we be concerned about a president who has never been overly concerned about the ethical lines between political and personal interest, and his making Elon Musk far and away the most powerful unelected man in America? Of course we should.