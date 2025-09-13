‘Why did daddy die?’ will never get easier for Charlie Kirk’s wife to answer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is a horrifying moment that has sent shockwaves around the world. Videos posted to social media show the American conservative political activist, Charlie Kirk, 31, speaking into a handheld microphone while seated under a white tented gazebo.

It’s broad daylight and he’s debating at a Q&A with students at Utah Valley University in America. A single gunshot cracks across the campus, and Kirk topples off his chair, as blood gushes from the left side of his neck. He’s been fatally shot. All that can be heard is screams from the 3,000-person crowd.

Kirk was speaking at the first stop on Turning Point USA’s American Comeback Tour on Wednesday at around 12.20pm when authorities said the lone shooter fired from a high roof.

The worst thing about it? His wife Erika Kirk, 36, and the couple’s two young children were reportedly present at the event – and they have lost their dad forever.

It has caused a nationwide fallout. President Donald Trump filmed a statement from the Oval Office following his death saying the assassination of Kirk is “a dark moment for America” and blamed the “radical left”. Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested 33 hours after the shooting.

While much of the focus has moved away from the shocking assassination itself to the fallout of a divided America on the verge of a civil war, only one thing really matters.

How is his wife Erika going to face the agony of having to talk to their young children about their dad’s brutal death, and why he's not around?

It’s something I have had to do with my children, Lola, nine, and Liberty, seven – and it’s hell.

Kirk’s wife Erika, a podcaster and 2012 Miss Arizona pageant winner, whom he married in 2021, share a three-year-old daughter, referred to online by them as “GG”, and a 16-month-old son.

Jack Posobiec, a contributor to Kirk's Turning Point USA organisation, spoke to NewsNation this week about how Kirk’s family are coping, telling the outlet “Erika is unbelievably strong”. “At the same time,” he added, “someone's going to have to explain to his son and daughter why their dad didn’t come home yesterday.”

Right now, Erika will be in shock – as I was that day I came home and found my partner Alex dead. My situation was different; Alex killed himself rather than was killed, but it’s still as brutal and horrific.

Alex and I had done five failed attempts of IVF and were embarking on the sixth when he killed himself out of the blue after a bout of depression. Yet I refused to give up – as he tragically had. My maternal call was so strong and I was desperate to keep part of him alive, that I went on to have his two children via IVF using his frozen sperm.

Like Kirk’s children, mine also will never know their dad, or have any idea of who he is other than what they are told about him.

But they still forever ask me “Why did daddy die?” Lola cried the other night: “If only I could just see my daddy once…”

I still struggle to tell them the details. I’m never sure when it is age-appropriate to talk about suicide, and I worry it will take away their childhood innocence. And answering their questions never gets any easier.

The other night, Lola lay in bed and said. “He wasn’t that old – why did daddy die then?” ”Yes,” said Liberty, “Grandpa lived until 92. So why did daddy die? Was he ill?”

I am left speechless – as always. I had no idea until recently that they often wish he was here. “But you’ve got a double mummy,” I say trying to make it OK. It’s heartbreaking listening to their grief. But as soon as I look at them, I know I did the right thing in having them.

All we are left with is his self-portrait hanging on the wall. They know what they are missing out on because I tell them all about Alex.

I know I need to explain it fully and complete the puzzle for my children because, like Kirk’s kids, they may hear about it elsewhere and get inaccurate or confusing information.

I’ve planned it so many times in my mind. I’ve been on the verge of telling them that when a person dies by suicide, their mind was sick and they were not able to think clearly and make good decisions.

But it won’t fill that gaping hole left by being fatherless and the legacy of violence – whether self-inflicted or not. It weighs heavily on me to be their only parent. But at the end of the day, Alex lives on in them.

When a death is brutal, sudden and violent, it’s incomprehensible. Kirk’s children, as mine will one day, will have to come to terms with the shocking truth of what happened to their fathers. Yet I hope they find the peace I’ve found that death never really makes sense – however it happens.

If you are struggling to cope, please call Samaritans for free on 116 123. Other sources of support are listed on the NHS help for suicidal thoughts webpage. Support is available around the clock, every day of the year.