Whatever the verdict on Angela Rayner, it is a lose-lose for Labour

It is beginning to look as if Angela Rayner will be taking a career break. Unless she can come up with an email that shows she did all she could to make sure that her purchase of a flat in Hove was done by the book, I assume that Laurie Magnus, the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial interests, will find against her.

In which case, Keir Starmer will have to sack her – which is why his refusal to answer that hypothetical question yesterday was so pointless. If Rayner is found to have broken the ministerial code, there is no question of Starmer doing what Boris Johnson did in the case of Priti Patel, when he overruled Alex Allan, Magnus’s predecessor, who found Patel guilty of bullying.

Rayner’s departure will be a disaster for the prime minister and for the government – although most of the damage will be done whether she stays or goes.

Even if she is found to have made an honest mistake and stays on, the verdict in the court of public opinion will be negative. She paid less tax than she should have done, and if it hadn’t been for journalists asking questions, she would have got away with it.

Which means that, in the eyes of the voters, Labour ministers are no better than their Conservative predecessors. “They are all the same” is a perception that is particularly dangerous at a time when the traditional parties are threatened by a new party that promises to be different.

In fact, there are just so many ways that Rayner’s tax affairs are a gift to Nigel Farage. I have seen some outlandish theories on social media about the deputy prime minister’s difficulties being manufactured by the government as a distraction from Reform’s annual conference in Birmingham today and tomorrow. On the contrary: if Farage had been allowed to write the script for the past few weeks, he would not have dared to make it so favourable to his interests.

It is not just that Labour seems no better than the Tories in ministerial ethics, but that Labour pays a heavier price for its transgressions because it has been so sanctimonious in the past. Starmer and Rayner’s recent condemnations of Tory ministers’ tax avoidance are like the backing chorus to the news at the moment.

If you want to know how that works, just look at Farage cutting his tax bill by having his TV fees paid into a company, and by putting the house he has bought in his Clacton constituency in his girlfriend’s name. He gets away with it because he has never been “holier than thou” about other politicians’ self-interested conduct.

Nor does the good news for Farage stop there. Whether Rayner goes or is just weakened, Labour’s war effort against Reform is undermined. “She needs to be on Farage-killing duty,” one Labour insider told me. She has been the party’s most authentic communicator with working-class voters outside London who have defected to Reform or who might do so.

So “phase two” of the Labour government, which Starmer announced this week, will seem even more London-lawyerly than phase one.

There are only two crumbs of comfort for the prime minister in Rayner’s embarrassment.

One is that she is unlikely to trigger a Labour Party election by resigning as deputy leader, even if she ceases to be deputy prime minister and housing secretary. She knows that a contest right now is the last thing the party needs. With party members in a sullen, anti-leadership mood (their default setting), as revealed by Survation polling for Labour List, a deputy leadership election would become a vote of no confidence in Starmer. Survation found in June, for instance, that more Labour members wanted a change of leadership before the next general election than did not.

Similarly, I do not think that Rayner would become a “backbench martyr” and a focus for internal opposition to Starmer if she were sacked. That is the reason that George Osborne gave on his podcast with Ed Balls for saying that he thought she would stay in government. But if she leaves office over her tax affairs, that would make it difficult for the sanctimonious wing of the Labour Party to rally round her against the leader.

In all other respects, however, whether she leaves government or clings on, the smile on Farage’s face just gets wider and wider. No wonder he is gaining easy headlines by the free-hit prediction of an election in 2027.