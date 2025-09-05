Rayner faces judgement day with Starmer ready to act over standards investigation outcome: UK politics live
Angela Rayner said she was given inaccurate legal advice that led her to underpay tax when buying a flat in Hove in May
Angela Rayner’s political future hangs in the balance after she admitted she did not pay enough stamp duty when purchasing her £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex, sparking calls for her to resign.
Sir Keir Starmer has declined to say if he will sack the deputy prime minister, should an investigation find she broke the ministerial code, but said he would act on the findings of his independent standards adviser.
Reports suggest the verdict from Sir Laurie Magnus’s investigation will be revealed on Friday.
In an interview with the BBC, Sir Keir said: “There’s a clear procedure. I strengthened that procedure. I am expecting a result pretty quickly. I do want it to be comprehensive… and then of course I will act on whatever the report is that’s put in front of me.”
In an apparent blow to Ms Rayner, on Thursday night, conveyancing firm Verrico & Associates denied it had given her legal advice on tax when buying the Hove flat.
Sources close to her had said she was given legal advice from a conveyancer and two experts in trust law that suggested the amount of stamp duty she paid on the property was correct - but none were named.
'Rigorous testing process' for investigation into Angela Rayner's tax affairs
A minister has said a “rigorous testing process” will be followed in the investigation into Angela Rayner’s tax affairs as he declined to answer questions about her future.
Trade minister Douglas Alexander said: “I think most of your listeners, as they think about it, they think about their own workplace or their own circumstances, they would want due process to be followed.
“That will be a rigorous testing process.”
He added: “The expectation is (Sir Laurie Magnus) works in a very comprehensive but also a pretty expeditious way … it will be for the Prime Minister, as always, to make judgments in relation to his ministers.”
He said he did not know “who said what to whom” but the “right person” to ask those questions and have them answered was Sir Laurie.
Pressure mounts on Rayner as Starmer refuses to back her staying in post as tax dodge crisis deepens
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to back Angela Rayner staying in post until the next election, in the first sign he could be distancing himself from the under-fire deputy prime minister, as the crisis over her tax affairs deepens.
Ms Rayner’s political future hangs in the balance after she admitted she did not pay enough stamp duty when purchasing her £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex, sparking calls for her to resign.
The housing secretary insisted she had made a “mistake” in failing to pay the required £40,000 tax on the second home, based on incorrect legal advice, and referred herself to Sir Keir’s standards adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, who will give his verdict on Friday, according to reports.
