Dozens of brides in North Carolina claim Raleigh-based wedding photographer Holly Christina Photography has stopped responding to calls and messages after collecting thousands of dollars for upcoming services.

With some couples’ wedding dates just weeks away, the brides told WTVD that they paid deposits or full fees for wedding photography and, in many cases, engagement sessions. However, since making those payments, they say communication from the business has dropped off almost entirely.

"Her phone was no longer working, so there was no way to get a hold of her," Destiny Mantz told the outlet.

Brides say missed meetings and unanswered messages have sparked panic as their big day draws closer.

"They did not show up to the meeting and they have not responded to two emails and a text and an Instagram DM. My wedding is in 60 days," Alexis Sullivan said.

Holly Christina Photography in North Carolina acknowledged customers' concerns Monday on Facebook, citing recent hospitalizations for lack of communication and responsiveness ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Holly Christina Photography for comment.

One bride’s mother, Dana Chavis, claimed the photographer blocked her phone number and stopped responding to emails altogether, though she acknowledged the company contacted her last week and delivered the promised engagement photos, according to WTVD.

Bride Shannon Rogers isn’t so lucky. She said she paid nearly $7,000 to Holly Christina Photography but received only a handful of “sneak peek” images, with no further photos delivered.

"There's not a single family picture in there. I have nothing with our grandparents, nothing with our parents, nothing," Rogers said.

The company’s website presents Holly Christina Photography as “a God-focused team built on connection, trust, and a shared passion for telling meaningful stories through artful imagery.” Founded by Holly and her husband, Chris, the business has grown into a close-knit team of photographers and filmmakers “who feel like family — many of whom we’ve known for most of our lives.” Their work has been showcased in People Magazine, Marry Me NC and Wed Society.

Some brides told WTVD that they received an email from Holly Christina Photography last week, claiming communication delays were due to a temporary family medical issue, adding the company is not closing and intends to honor all contracts.

A Monday night post on Holly Christina Photography’s Facebook page echoed a similar sentiment, reading, “Over the past few weeks, our family has been navigating a serious and unexpected medical emergency.”

“Holly has been hospitalized twice, which significantly disrupted communication and our ability to respond as promptly as we always strive to.”

The company apologized for the lack of communication and said all weddings have been covered. They also acknowledging editing delays and promised updates by the end of the week. Holly Christina Photography restricted who could comment on the Facebook post, limiting public response.

“Holly deeply cares about her clients. Photography has always been more than a job for her, it’s her heart and her purpose, which makes this situation especially difficult for her and our family,” the statement read.