Spotify raises price for premium subscription in US
Spotify says price updates help maintain its service quality and support artists
New year, new Spotify Premium prices.
Starting on February billing dates for U.S. subscribers, the streaming service will raise its monthly price for individuals from $11.99 to $12.99, the company announced Thursday.
Student subscriptions will rise from $5.99 to $6.99, while other tiers face a $2 increase, with Duo and Family packages jumping to $18.99 and $21.99 per month, respectively.
“Occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists,” the company said in a news release.
The changes apply to the U.S., but users in different territories can check updated pricing on Spotify’s website. Affected subscribers will be notified by email.
Spotify hadn’t raised prices in the U.S for their premium service since 2024, but did increase prices in other regions last fall. The company reported strong growth in late 2025, with monthly active users rising 11 percent to 713 million and premium subscribers climbing 12 percent to 281 million. Spotify shares also jumped 3 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after the announcement, according to Bloomberg.
Founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Daniel Ek, Spotify has grown into a global audio-streaming powerhouse and recently rolled out dozens of new features, including “lossless” audio and advanced playlist-mixing tools.
Spotify’s lossless audio lets Premium users stream CD-quality, uncompressed sound for richer listening, though it must be enabled in settings and uses more data and storage.
Spotify’s Mix feature lets Premium users blend songs with smooth, DJ-style transitions using automatic or manual controls, including effects, timing and tempo matching.
Spotify added user messaging and enhanced music-discovery tools, and in October expanded to ChatGPT, allowing users to get AI-powered music and podcast recommendations.
The platform also expanded its in-app messaging by showing what friends are listening to in real time and adding a “Request to Jam” feature for synced listening.
Group chats are coming soon in select markets, although those have not been revealed, and the listening-activity feature must be enabled in settings.
