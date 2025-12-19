Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Timothée Chalamet sets record straight on the EsDeeKid rumors

Timothee Chalamet explains why he didn’t attend the Met Gala with Kylie Jenner
  • Timothée Chalamet has released a rap collaboration with underground British rapper EsDeeKid, putting an end to online speculation that the two artists might be the same person.
  • The actor shared the song, a remix of EsDeeKid’s single “4 Raws,” on his social media accounts.
  • Chalamet's rap verses include references to his upcoming birthday, his partner Kylie Jenner, and his new film Marty Supreme.
  • Previously, Chalamet had declined to comment on the rumours during a British radio interview, despite hosts pointing out similarities in their eyes.
  • EsDeeKid maintains a hidden identity, performing with a balaclava, and has accumulated over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify since his debut album this year.
