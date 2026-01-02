NFL legend Rob Gronkowski reveals he’s never spent any of his $70 million earnings
Gronkowski played for 11 seasons in the NFL for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski has been notably frugal with the money earned from his time in the NFL.
The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end — nicknamed Gronk — recently appeared as a guest on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, where he addressed the long-standing rumor that he never spent any of the money he earned during his 11 seasons in the league.
Throughout his career, Gronkowski was known not only for his larger-than-life personality, but also for being one half of an iconic quarterback–tight end duo alongside Tom Brady. Over the course of his NFL career, he earned an estimated $72.5 million in contract money, according to TalkSport.
On Tuesday’s episode of the podcast, Gronkowski, 36, confirmed that he “technically” has not spent his NFL earnings — aside from the first $50,000 bonus he received from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
“You’ve got to pay him back over time, the first 50 grand you made,” the four-time Super Bowl champion explained. “I actually took that 50 grand and I bought me a car, I paid for my spot up in New England, actually, with it.”
Since then, Gronkowski said he has been “very frugal” throughout his playing career, even revealing that he lived with a roommate while in the NFL — a surprising admission given his public image as one of the league’s biggest personalities.
“I didn’t know how long the NFL was gonna last,” he said. “I was a second-round pick, so it was like a four-year, $4 million deal, and I was like, if I can play this contract out, I’ll be set for life.”
Gronkowski added that he relied entirely on income earned off the field — including endorsement deals — to cover his living expenses, allowing him to preserve his NFL salary.
“I just always wanted to save it, and I just used my money that I was getting off the field to spend it on whatever I needed,” he said. “Technically, I have not spent any of my NFL money.”
After retiring from football in 2022, Gronkowski pivoted to a broadcasting career, joining Fox Sports alongside Brady and fellow former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.
In November, he also signed a one-day contract with the Patriots to officially retire as a member of the franchise that drafted him in 2010.
“This means a lot to me, big time, because I’m a New England Patriot,” Gronkowski said at the time. “My career started here, and 100 percent needed to end here. There’s no doubt about that.”
