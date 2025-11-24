Kohl’s names new CEO after former boss was ousted amid sex scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kohl's has named its new CEO after its former chief was fired following an affair with a former Walmart executive.

The retailer has now selected its fourth CEO in as many years, attempting to staunch an extended sales slide as it grapples with the affair scandal.

The company named Michael Bender as its permanent CEO Monday, nearly seven months after he took over on an interim basis.

Bender replaced Ashley Buchanan who was fired in May after an internal investigation found that he had directed the company to do business with a vendor founded by someone with whom he had a personal relationship.

“Over the past several months as interim CEO, Michael has proven to be an exceptional leader for Kohl’s – progressively improving results, driving short and long-term strategy, and positively impacting cultural change,” Chairman John Schlifske said in prepared remarks.

open image in gallery Bender replaced Ashley Buchanan who was fired in May after an internal investigation found that he had directed the company to do business with a vendor founded by someone with whom he had a personal relationship ( Getty )

The board conducted a comprehensive search using an external firm, Schlifsk said, before it “enthusiastically and unanimously appointed Michael as CEO.”

Bender is a retail veteran with 30 years of experience at retailers from Walmart to PepsiCo.

Retail earnings continue to roll out in what has become a volatile period for retailers who are trying to win over customers stung by inflation and a weakening U.S. jobs market, while simultaneously navigating an erratic U.S. trade policy.

Annual sales at Kohl's have fallen for several years and it's struggled to find a way to grow profits.

Kohl's releases its third-quarter earnings results Tuesday.

Shares of Kohl's Corp., based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, were unchanged Monday.