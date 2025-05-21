Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kohl’s CEO Ashley Buchanan’s affair with former Walmart executive Chandra Holt was retail’s dirty little secret – until he was fired for bolstering her business.

Buchanan, 51, was fired by Kohl's earlier this month after an investigation revealed he had brokered a deal for the department store to sell products from 45-year-old Holt’s coffee startup, Incredibrew, an explosive report in The Wall Street Journal detailed.

The terms of the deal, which were “unusual” and favorable to Incredibrew, raised red flags for some employees. Buchanan was ultimately fired for breaking the retailer’s ethics code by failing to disclose his relationship with Holt.

While there was gossip among employees about a potential romance between Buchanan and Holt dating back years, Kohl’s Chairman Michael Bender, who had worked with the pair at Walmart a decade ago, was left out of the loop.

During a meeting, Bender demanded to know if he was dating Holt, to which Buchanan replied “yes,” according to the report.

The relationship, an open secret for years as the pair worked at Walmart and later craft store Michaels, culminated in the pair each filing for divorce from their respective spouses in 2020.

open image in gallery Former Kohl's CEO Ashley Buchanan’s affair with former Walmart executive Chandra Holt has been exposed. He recently was removed from his position because of the relationship. ( Sebron Snyder/Wiki Commons )

open image in gallery Holt marketed her coffee products to Kohl’s and Michaels, where Buchanan was CEO. ( Chandra Holt/LinkedIn )

Soon after, they moved into a $3 million stone house at the Vaquero Club, a wealthy Dallas suburb teeming with mansions, where they would be seen playing tennis together.

Court records also showed that an extramarital affair between Holt and Buchanan had a role in her divorce, according to the report.

Two bosses of major retailers

Both Buchanan and Holt had been in charge of major retailers over the years, with her leading Bed Bath & Beyond and another smaller Texas company.

She had also started Incredibrew and was marketing it to both Kohl’s and Michaels while Buchanan was running them.

The pair mostly kept quiet about their relationship, according to people who worked with them and court documents. When Michaels tried to recruit Holt for a senior role soon after Buchanan became CEO in 2020, he didn’t disclose their relationship, one person familiar with the matter told the WSJ. Holt declined to take the job.

Buchanan also failed to disclose his relationship with Holt to some merchants, who decide what products the store sells customers, when Michaels decided to add Incredibrew to its stores, according to the report.

When he was fired by Kohl’s, Buchanan claimed he just made introductions for merchants but never required them to buy any specific products, one person who spoke with him said.

open image in gallery Buchanan was fired for breaking Kohl’s ethics code, according to the report. ( Getty Images )

Legal repercussions

Kohl’s announced Buchanan’s firing on May 1, saying an investigation by outside lawyers found he had violated the company’s ethics code and helped arrange a deal to sell Holt’s coffee products.

Buchanan had dictated the payment terms and the order was for hundreds of Kohl’s stores, according to the report.

Kohl’s also noted the deal’s terms were “unusual” and favorable to the vendor, according to the report.

The investigation also uncovered that Buchanan had caused Kohl’s to enter a multimillion-dollar consulting agreement with Boston Consulting Group, where Holt served as an advisor at the time.

When interviewed for the investigation, Holt said she’d known Buchanan for 10 years and they weren’t romantically involved when Michaels was trying to hire her. She also said her new business, Incredibrew, hadn’t been compensated by Kohl’s.

Boston Consulting Group later terminated Holt’s contract as a result of the non-disclosure.

This is a developing story…