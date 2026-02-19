Dwayne Johnson’s energy drink company could owe you money after $3 million settlement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thanks to a class action settlement, customers will technically be able to say “The Rock owes me money.”

ZOA Energy, the energy drink brand co-owned by Dwayne Johnson, agreed to a $3 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of deceptive marketing.

Now, American customers may be eligible for cash payouts of up to $150 if they bought a ZOA Energy drink labeled “0 preservatives” for personal use between March 1, 2021, and November 21, 2025, according to the settlement.

The lawsuit against ZOA Energy — which was initially filed in the Northern District of California in October 2023 — claimed that the drinks contained chemical preservatives, specifically citric and ascorbic acids, despite advertising that the products are preservative-free.

Johnson’s brand refused to admit any wrongdoing, but agreed to settle, according to the federal complaint which states: “ZOA denies these allegations and maintains that its labeling and marketing are truthful, accurate, and compliant with applicable law.”

open image in gallery U.S. customers who bought ZOA Energy drinks for personal use between March 1, 2021, and November 21, 2025, can file for reimbursement ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Actor Dwayne Johnson co-founded ZOA Energy, which has now agreed to a $3 million settlement over alleged deceptive marketing ( Getty Images )

Cash payments are available to customers depending on the number of energy drinks they bought within the window, and whether they have proof of purchase.

People who submit approved claims with receipts can get a payment of up to $150 per household, but those without receipts will be capped at a $10 payment per household.

However, customers must submit a valid claim form by February 20, either electronically or by mail, to receive the free money. Customers must redeem the payments within 180 days or risk losing them.

The final approval hearing for the class action settlement is set for March 26.

“The proposed relief offered to Class Members will be provided only if the Court gives final approval to the Settlement and, if there are any appeals, after the appeals are resolved in favor of the Settlement,” the complaint said.

Johnson launched ZOA Energy in 2021 with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, celebrity personal trainer Dave Rienzi and investor John Shulman. The energy drink is marketed as a “better-for-you” pick-me-up, emphasizing clean energy from plant-based caffeine, electrolytes and zero sugar.

Alcohol giant Molson Coors bought a majority ownership stake of the energy drink brand in 2024, but ZOA Energy still uses Johnson to promote its products in advertisements and on social media platforms.

