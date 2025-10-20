Get up to $51 from Amazon by joining the $2.5 billion settlement. Here’s how

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon is being forced to pay out a $2.5 billion settlement to qualifying customers over its Prime membership after a historic ruling by the Federal Trade Commission.

U.S. regulators argued the company misled millions of users into paying for subscriptions that were intentionally difficult to cancel, the agency announced.

The FTC announced in late September that Amazon has agreed to pay $1 billion in civil penalties to the government, and another $1.5 billion in redress payments to affected customers. Those eligible to receive some of the settlement include customers who may have signed up for a membership through Amazon’s “Single Page Checkout” between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

The surprise settlement comes as Amazon and the FTC were three days into a trial in the tech giant’s hometown, Seattle, where a jury was set to determine whether Amazon broke the law.

A lawsuit was filed by the FTC against Amazon in 2023, accusing them of “knowingly misleading millions of consumers into enrolling in Prime,” the agency said.

Amazon will pay $2.5 billion to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it misled users into paying for memberships that were purposefully difficult to cancel

The regulators also claimed that Amazon created a purposefully convoluted, multi-step cancellation process to keep users trapped in their subscriptions.

Under the settlement, Amazon is not allowed to misrepresent the terms of Prime. The company must now make clear disclosures about the terms of the program during enrollment, and have consumers express consent before charging them for a subscription.

The company can no longer have a button that says, “No, I don’t want free shipping” and must provide an easy way for users to cancel their subscription, the FTC said.

Amazon admitted no wrong-doing in the settlement. In a statement, spokesperson Mark Blafkin told The Independent, “"Amazon and our executives have always followed the law and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers.”

“We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world. We will continue to do so, and look forward to what we’ll deliver for Prime members in the coming years,” he said.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson praised the agreement as a “monumental win” for the agency, noting in a statement the FTC is “committed to fighting back when companies try to cheat ordinary Americans out of their hard-earned pay.”

Under the settlement, Amazon is not allowed to misrepresent the terms of Prime. The company must now make clear disclosures about the terms of the program during enrollment, and have consumers express consent before charging them for a subscription.

“Today we are putting billions of dollars back into Americans’ pockets, and making sure Amazon never does this again,” Ferguson said.

The settlement is one of the largest ever imposed by the FTC, according to CNBC. In 2019, the agency hit Meta, then known as Facebook with a $5 billion fine for violating consumers’ privacy.

Amazon Prime provides subscribers with perks including faster shipping, video streaming, and discounts at Whole Foods supermarkets. The subscription costs $139 a year, or $14.99 a month.

What this means for you

Amazon Prime customers eligible to receive some of the $1.5 billion in redress payments include users who signed up for a membership through the company’s “Single Page Checkout.”

Customers were given the option to use that particular webpage between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

The $1.5 billion fund will be available to an estimated 35 million users who were hit with unwanted Prime memberships or deferred cancellation, according to Reuters.

Amazon will pay up to $51 to individual Prime subscribers who submit valid claims and could make additional payments, according to the report.

Affected customers do not need to file claims. Instead, Amazon will send automatic payments to those who used their Prime benefits three times or less during a 12-month enrollment period.

Qualifying customers will receive payments by December 24, USA Today reported.

Those who don’t qualify for automatic payments will receive information on how to file a claim by January 23, 2026 and will have until July 23, 2026 to submit the necessary forms.

With reporting by the Associated Press.