At least 20 injured after vehicle ‘ploughs into crowd’ in Los Angeles
Up to five people are fighting for their lives in a critical condition
At least 20 people have been injured in Los Angeles after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd, emergency services have confirmed.
Fire crews and first responders are treating multiple patients at the scene on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection with Vermont Avenue.
Authorities said up to five people are fighting to for their lives in a critical condition, with a further eight to ten seriously hurt. Around a dozen others are believed to have suffered more minor injuries and have been described as in a “fair condition”.
An alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) added: “LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.”
Live footage from the scene showed dozens of emergency responders treating victims on the road.
More follows on this breaking news story…
