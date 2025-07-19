Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

At least 20 injured after vehicle ‘ploughs into crowd’ in Los Angeles

Up to five people are fighting for their lives in a critical condition

Amy-Clare Martin
Saturday 19 July 2025 07:01 EDT
Comments
The crash is said to have taken place on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection with Vermont Avenue
The crash is said to have taken place on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection with Vermont Avenue (Google Maps)

At least 20 people have been injured in Los Angeles after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd, emergency services have confirmed.

Fire crews and first responders are treating multiple patients at the scene on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection with Vermont Avenue.

Authorities said up to five people are fighting to for their lives in a critical condition, with a further eight to ten seriously hurt. Around a dozen others are believed to have suffered more minor injuries and have been described as in a “fair condition”.

An alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) added: “LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.”

Live footage from the scene showed dozens of emergency responders treating victims on the road.

More follows on this breaking news story…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in