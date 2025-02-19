Leeds Castle Lakeside Lodges, Kent hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four bespoke, upmarket lodges have opened up at Leeds Castle, offering impeccable design and modern amenities amid this Grade I-listed Kent estate

Location

The bougie, standalone lodges are perched right on the lakeside within the grounds of Leeds Castle, a short stroll from a main reception area and restaurant, and not far from the castle itself. The estate, comprised of 500 acres of seasonal parkland, sits in the heart of Kent – about seven miles east of Maidstone, an hour’s drive from London and 30 minutes from the Channel Tunnel and Channel Ports.

While driving is likely the most direct option, it’s also accessible by train and bus. Southeastern runs frequent services from Ashford and London Victoria to Bearsted and Hollingbourne, from where Leeds Castle is a five-minute cab ride or 30-40 minute walk. Stagecoach’s 10X bus also stops there and runs as far as Maidstone East train station.

The vibe

While there has been a castle on the site since the year 857, the modern iteration that’s open to the public today dates from the 1930s. That’s when Lady Baillie, an Anglo-American heiress, bought the property and gave it an impressive glow-up, transforming it into one of the most desirable country houses in England. This Art Deco vibe dominates not only in the castle itself but in the design choices throughout. Sage green brushes up against gold and pops of cherry red in the reception area, and textured fabrics are complemented by fern and peacock feather patterns and Manhattan-style mirrors. It all feels sumptuous and decadent – as if a tray of Champagne coupes could be waiting around every corner.

open image in gallery Lake views come as standard ( Leeds Castle )

Service

Staff were friendly and helpful at check in, handing over estate maps and complimentary passes for the castle, included with an overnight stay. They also helped with luggage, showed us right to the door of the lodge and demonstrated, for example, how to operate the remote-controlled skylight shutters. Service at the restaurant was a little more hit and miss – we waited a while for our drink order to arrive – but overall was competent enough.

Bed and bath

The lodges are compact but the ideal size for two, and combine carefully curated design touches with a lakeside location that remains, architecturally, the star of the show. The king bed sits under a skylight dominating much of the sloped roof, and is smack opposite floor-to-ceiling glass sliding windows that look out across the water. Come sundown, both benefit from electronic blackout shutters.

open image in gallery Interiors are contemporary with touches of 1930s charm ( Leeds Castle )

Modernity sits comfortably alongside Art Deco-inspired accents: a giant, rose-pink headboard the shape of a half-moon; vintage binoculars and a speakeasy cocktail book; scarlet tasselled pillows and blinds in periwinkle blue. The room also benefits from a complimentary “mini bar” of upmarket snacks and soft drinks – always a winner.

The bedroom leads onto a modern shower-room, all slate-toned tiles and matte black finishes, before a back door opens onto a wooden deck with the lodge’s other stand-out feature: a huge, black, oval outdoor bathtub, hidden by a slatted balcony that guests can peek at the lake through. Sadly, during our stay, there was one huge drawback – the water only got lukewarm and no hotter, making it a touch too cold to truly enjoy on the crisp April morning.

Food and drink

A main restaurant sits a short walk from the lodges, serving breakfast and dinner with magnificent views across to the castle. Guests can choose to do B&B or pay a higher rate that includes dinner too for an extra £32pp. Much of the menu was locally sourced, with ham hock terrine hailing from Whitstable, for example. Smooth and full-flavoured, my artichoke velouté with herb oil and a poached egg didn’t disappoint; the main course of butternut squash fregola with crispy sage was more forgettable. Breakfast was a limited selection of hot or cold buffet options, with American pancakes, eggs royale or avocado toast also available to order on request. Overall, although both meals were pleasant enough, the restaurant décor and fare didn’t quite align with the high-spec of the lodges themselves; the experience felt more three-star compared to the five-star opulence of the accommodation.

Facilities

The estate offers plenty to entertain on the doorstep and lodge guests get complimentary access on both days of their stay. As well as the castle, which has a free, genuinely entertaining audio tour to follow, there’s a falconry centre with bird of prey displays, devilishly difficult hedge maze with a kitsch grotto at the centre and numerous gardens and walking routes. There’s also a slice of outdoor adventuring on site courtesy of Go Ape (though this costs extra).

open image in gallery Indulge in an al fresco soak in the outdoor tub ( Leeds Castle )

Disability access

One lodge has step-free access. However, the lodge interiors may not be suitable for wheelchair users – for example, there aren’t any extra features such as shower pull cords.

Pet policy

No pets are allowed, apart from guide/assistance dogs.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by 10am. Guests also get access to the castle and grounds from 1pm on the day of arrival for the duration of their stay.

Family-friendly?

Not so much. The lodges are adult-only and all have a single room with a double-bed.

At a glance

Best thing: The view of the water from the lodges’ floor to ceiling windows.

Perfect for: Couples looking for a romantic retreat with activities thrown in.

Not right for: Families with young kids.

Instagram from: The outdoor bathtub.

Address: Leeds Castle, Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

Phone: 01622 767823

Website: leeds-castle.com