The Lowry, Manchester, hotel review

On the banks of the River Irwell, The Lowry is a spacious, elegant celebrity favourite not too far from the centre of Manchester

Location

Situated equidistant from the city centre and Salford Central railway station, The Lowry is conveniently close to the centre of town, but not quite in the fray. From here you can easily access attractions like Manchester Cathedral, the Royal Exchange Theatre and the Imperial War Museum. Happily, nothing’s exactly far, with the buzzing Northern Quarter just a 15-minute walk away across the lively centre.

The vibe

There’s an air of luxury here, with attentive staff, ready to offer tips and directions, who greet you as soon as you walk out of the lift in reception. As Manchester’s first five-star hotel, it frequently attracts visiting celebrities and footballers.

The architecture combines the local industrial feel of Manchester’s history with something softer, producing a Scandinavian finish which was designed by architects Liz Pickard, Liam Denny, Claire Hale and Claire Weldin. The reception is glassy and bright while upstairs, there are curving corridors with low lighting resembling walkways through a cruise ship.

In homage to Salford’s famous son, The Lowry is adorned with artwork. While the style differs from L.S. Lowry’s matchstick men and women, the injection of colour and abstract imagery is a welcome addition.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Modern rooms are fitted with large beds for maximum comfort ( The Lowry )

The bedroom is decorated with modern furnishings. It’s also so spacious that it feels impossible to make a mess as your possessions become too small, almost looking like a doll’s clothes in comparison. The bed is equally gigantic and could probably sleep four comfortably. For entertainment, there’s a satellite TV and iPod dock.

In the bathroom there’s a selection of all the toiletries you could think of, including your own toothbrush and sanitary packets in neat little white cardboard boxes. The mirror has a range of lighting settings and there are Karl Lagerfeld soaps and shampoos.

You can step out of your shower into the walk-in wardrobe with expansive storage shelves, complete with a Nespresso machine sitting on one of them. The storage in the bedroom could house a month's worth of outfits and when deciding what to wear, there are two full-length mirrors to help you.

Food and drink

The hotel restaurant offers a riverside view and serves a grill-style menu with beef, chicken, fish and shellfish. Meanwhile, the breakfast buffet offers pastel de nata, croissants and chia pots topped with coconut shavings. You can indulge yourself with a full English breakfast but equally you can also opt for a range of non-fried options. To drink, there are beetroot or carrot health shots alongside a wide selection of fresh fruit juices.

Facilities

open image in gallery The Presidential Suite in The Lowry ( The Lowry )

The spa includes a gym, six treatment rooms, a meditation pod and sauna and steam rooms.

Pet policy

Dogs are welcome but not other pets, allowing a maximum of two dogs per room for a £30 non-refundable fee per stay.

Check in/check out

Check in is from 2pm, and check out is by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes, they offer sofa bed rooms or interconnected rooms. Although there isn’t a swimming pool.

At a glance

Best thing: It’s tranquil, spacious, stylish and bright. With a great value breakfast.

Perfect for: An extended quiet stay with a popular restaurant and late night piano which is within walking distance to the centre of town in manchester.

Not right for: Staying within stumbling distance of Manchester’s nightlife.

Instagram from: Your expansive bedroom in front of the full-length mirror, which is perfect for an outfit selfie.

Address: 50 Dearmans Place, Salford, M3 5LH, United Kingdom

Phone: 0161 827 4000

Website: https://lowryhotel.com-manch

