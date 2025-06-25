Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red or blue, John or Paul: that Liverpool is a city packed with personality is something everyone can agree upon. Besides the fact that the Scouse accent, humour and dialect is probably the best in the world, a fact supported by being named European Capital of Culture in 2008, it’s also a hub of creativity.

There's a thriving food culture featuring everything from pimped-out cheesy chips and gravy, to Michelin-mentioned small plates, a theatre sphere which is as big on supporting grassroots initiatives as it is attracting established names and a music scene which inevitably features the fab four, but is so vast beyond that.

So much about the former maritime city feels special, so finding a hotel that lives up to its reputation is no small thing. Thankfully, you won't be short of options, as there are boutique hotels across the city that are suited to a range of tastes, while still retaining that unique Scouse charm.

Here are the ones we'd recommend.

Best boutique hotels in Liverpool 2025

1. Lock & Key hotel

open image in gallery Lock & Key is a great choice for maximalists, with opulent interiors ( Lock and Key )

This converted Georgian Townhouse will appeal to those who like their interiors bold and colourful, with each of the 26 rooms featuring maximalist wallpaper by Mind The Gap and House Of Hackney, velvet headboards and vintage telephones. The staff are warm and friendly, and the 24-hour concierge comes in handy if you're prone to losing your room key on a night out. You couldn't do much better in terms of location – five minutes from the city centre, less than 10 from the Albert Dock and just down the road from Seel Street and Concert Square if you fancy a bar crawl. The downstairs bar is also the perfect spot to start or end your night, with dark, moody lighting that will put you in the mood for a flirt or a gossip. And don't worry if you get carried away – their brunch menu is hangover-curing good.

Address: 15-17 Duke Street, Liverpool L1 5AP

2. Baltic Hotel

open image in gallery The Baltic is situated in the heart of the city’s creative sector ( The Baltic )

The Baltic Triangle is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Liverpool, if not the whole of the UK – and this hotel is situated right at its heart. A former industrial area, The Baltic Triangle is just a 15-minute walk from the city centre, but if you want to spend your weekend at some of the city's most exciting new restaurants and dance the night away at the best bars, the Baltic is the place to be. The Baltic Hotel's 52 rooms are just as cool as this corner of Liverpool, each of which is decorated with lots of colour and personality, including mini fridges that look like amp speakers.

Address: 16 Jamaica Street, Liverpool L1 0AF

3. Hope Street Hotel

open image in gallery Hope Street Hotel is also home to one of Liverpool’s premier spas ( Hope Street Hotel )

The Hope Street Hotel is an independent hotel based in the Georgian Quarter, one of the city's most charming areas. There's lots of traditional pubs on their doorstep, as well as the Liverpool Philharmonic and the Everyman Theatre, so it's the ideal spot for culture vultures. Plus, it's within walking distance of the city centre, although some of the best restaurants are a stone's throw away, including The London Carriage Works which is part of the hotel and has two (very well deserved) AA Rosettes. It's fairly large with 159 rooms, but your stay will feel personal thanks to the excellent staff. Plus, this is a hotel that knows itself stylistically, with simple, chic decor that doesn't try too hard – think hardwood floors and minimalist Scandi interiors. They also have one of the best spas in the city, which you can book into at a discounted rate as a hotel guest.

Address: 40 Hope Street, Liverpool L1 9DA

4. Ropewalks Hotel

open image in gallery Ropewalks Hotels sits in the very heart of Liverpool’s action ( Ropewalks Hotel )

This newly opened hotel is the perfect option if you're after a simple, well-designed hotel that puts you within walking distance of almost everything you could want to do in Liverpool. It's based in an area called Ropewalks, which was once a hub for rope-making for the city's ships, hence the name, and is now home to some of Liverpool's best bars and clubs. This means it's a great option for anyone coming to Liverpool for the party. Plus, the light, airy, clean rooms are a tonic for sore heads and the entire building has been expertly soundproofed if you need a lie-in (or prefer an early night).

Address: 42 Seel Street, Liverpool L1 4AU

5. School Lane Hotel

open image in gallery School Lane Hotel is well placed for those seeking some retail therapy ( School Lane Hotel )

The little sister of The Hope Street Hotel, this is just as comfortable a spot to rest your head and even more centrally located. The decor is similar – light, bright rooms decorated with pale oak and crisp white bedding – but it feels fresher, as the hotel is still fairly new, having opened in 2023. You're likely to go home with a very full suitcase if you stay here, as you're surrounded by some of Liverpool's best shops, including The Bluecoat, which is a hub for independents, and five minutes away from busy Bold Street, the best place in town for vintage shopping. With just 55 rooms, the staff are extremely personable and there's free pastries and coffee on offer each morning, which is a nice touch.

Address: 8 School Lane, Liverpool L1 3BT

6. The Resident Liverpool hotel

open image in gallery The Resident Liverpool is housed in a historic industrial warehouse ( The Resident )

Looking for somewhere simple and convenient to rest your head during a city break but don't want to skimp on niceties? The Resident has everything you need for a good night's sleep and midday stopovers while exploring Liverpool. You'll probably always be within a 15 minute walk of wherever you want to go and you're also right at the heart of the party as The Resident is nestled amongst some of the best bars in Liverpool. Each room features hand-made furniture and seriously comfy beds; they also come with a mini kitchen, which is ideal if you're planning on a budget weekend break. Have a few more pennies to spend on accommodation? Book their Secret Garden Suite, which sleeps four people and features a huge outdoor terrace.

Address: 29 Seel Street, Liverpool L1 4AU

7. Phoenix Hotel

open image in gallery Spend a night in one of Phoenix's 19 rooms ( Phoenix )

Planning a trip to Anfield? If your main prerogative for visiting Liverpool is watching the football, you're better off staying near the stadium in order to avoid large crowds on the way back to town. Fortunately, The Phoenix Hotel is a great option, with 19 rooms that feature velvet headboards, comfy beds and lots of natural light. You're a few miles away from the centre here, but if you book directly with Phoenix, they'll pay for one free Uber ride into the city.

Address: 46 Foley Street North, Liverpool L4 4BN

8. Boutique 56 hotel

open image in gallery Boutique 56 is a great option for groups ( Boutique 56 )

One of Liverpool's newest hotels, Boutique 56 is designed with group trips in mind as some of the rooms sleep up to 11 people, with double beds lined up next to each other so you feel like you're having an adult sleepover. The hotel is inspired by music – specifically Ibiza and the 1970s – so you won't be surprised to hear that it attracts a party crowd. It's located just off Matthew Street, which is home to the Cavern Club and plenty of other Beatles attractions, as well as some of the city's most well-loved Irish bars, which are a must if you're planning a cheesy night out. It's probably not the best option for an early night and a good night's sleep, but if you're planning exactly the opposite of that, this hotel will inspire a fun-filled weekend.

Address: 58 Stanley Street, Liverpool L1 6AU

9. The Dixie Dean Hotel

This four-star hotel is housed in a Grade II listed building in the heart of Liverpool and just a five minute walk from Lime Street Station. Its namesake is Dixie Dean, the most famous Everton player of all time and you'll notice some homages to the football team throughout the hotel. This means that it might not be to everyone's taste – depending on who you support – and the decor is equally as divisive, as each room is decorated lavishly with plenty of velvet, gold and baroque. If you like living extravagantly amongst lots and lots of blue, this is the hotel for you.

Address: 57-59 Victoria Street, Liverpool, L1 6DG

10. 62 Castle Street Hotel

There are no small rooms at this boutique hotel, located on one of Liverpool's busiest and most beautiful streets, minutes away from some of the best restaurants in the city and not far from the Albert Dock. Each hotel room is light and airy, decorated with various shades of velvet, with plenty of space, as well as big bathrooms. Plus, a lot of the original features have been retained from when the building was once a 19th century bank, including huge staircases and intricate cornices.

Address: 62 Castle Street, Liverpool L2 7LQ

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Liverpool?

For the best weather, May-September is the best time to visit Liverpool if you’re keen on outdoor activities and strolls around the city. It’s also when International Beatleweek, Pride and Africa Oyé usually take place [the last two events are on hiatus in 2025]. Peak season also means inflated prices and more crowds, however, so if you’re looking to save money, consider visiting during term-time or between January-March for savings on hotels.

Where are the nicest areas to stay in Liverpool?

open image in gallery The Museum of Liverpool is situated next to Royal Albert Dock ( Getty Images )

Whatever your tastes, Liverpool has an area that’s suitable for you, whether you’re seeking buzzy nightlife or a more tranquil, historical environment. The city centre is a great choice for first-time visitors to the city, as many of the major sights are within walking distance and well-served for shopping, restaurants and nightlife. The Georgian Quarter is more peaceful with historical buildings and leafy townhouses, while the Baltic Triangle is a hit with creatives and younger people and home to street art, food markets and nightlife. Elsewhere, Albert Dock is well situated for museums and river views.

Where to eat, drink and shop in Liverpool

Liverpool is jam-packed with restaurants, bars and shops scattered across the city – the challenge is deciding where to go. Visitors seeking some retail therapy should head to Liverpool ONE for high street and designer brands, while Bold Street offers up a host of vintage and independent retailers. Seel Street is a great first port of call for people seeking a night on the tiles, while the Baltic Triangle is home to the Botanical Garden – an outdoor gin haven – and Love Lane Brewery. Ready to eat? Make a bee line for the Baltic Market, Liverpool’s first street food market, The Art School Restaurant in the Georgian Quarter for fine dining with a local focus, and Mowgli for delectable Indian street food.

