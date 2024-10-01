Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Lake District may have beautiful rolling hills and shimmery lakes, but the climate is not always as attractive. On average, there are 200 wet days in this part of the UK every year, when it rains anywhere from a few minutes to a few days.

Fortunately, a rainy day in the Lake District doesn’t mean you have to miss out on any fun. Rainy weather offers the perfect excuse to indulge in the region’s rich cultural heritage, visit a museum, wander round a historic home or feast your eyes on some art, all of which are often overlooked in favour of outdoor pursuits when the weather is fine.

From quaint cafes to cosy pubs, wet weather also brings with it the opportunity to shelter in some of the Lake District’s best places to eat and drink. Cumbria has the most Michelin-starred restaurants outside London with 15 stars spread across 13 different establishments.

Here are the best things to do in the Lake District when the weather turns wet, ensuring that your visit remains unforgettable, no matter the forecast.

Best family activities in the Lake District on a rainy day

Muncaster castle and gardens, Ravenglass

This 800-year-old castle offers plenty to discover, even in wet weather. Inside, you can admire beautifully preserved rooms filled with antiques, historic paintings and captivating tales of the Pennington family who still live there. Muncaster is famous for its haunted reputation, adding an extra thrill when the skies are gloomy. On a rainy day, the dim lighting and atmospheric halls create an immersive, eerie ambience, that older children will love. The castle also offers a chance to see nature without getting soaked as it has a hawk and owl centre, with sheltered bird displays and flying demonstrations.

Adults £20.25, children £10.13, muncaster.co.uk

Lakes Aquarium, Ulverston

Located on the shores of Lake Windermere, the aquarium offers a fascinating underwater journey showcasing the aquatic life of the UK’s largest lake. Discover a diverse range of freshwater fish, from the tiny minnow to the majestic pike. Watch otters frolic and learn about the unique creatures that inhabit the region’s lakes. You can also explore other exhibits featuring species from rivers, lakes, and seas worldwide, including clownfish and rays.

Adults £7.95, children £5.95, lakesaquarium.co.uk

Lakeland Motor Museum, Ulverston

This fascinating museum is a haven for car enthusiasts and home to a vast collection of classic and vintage vehicles, including cars, motorcyles and bicycles. Discover vintage cars from iconic British brands like Aston Martin and Jaguar, learn about how world record-breaking speed attempts were attempted in Bluebird cars, and find out more about the development of road transport throughout the 20th century. There’s plenty to keep kids engaged with interactive exhibits and quizzes. And with 30,000 models on display, this promises to be a full day out.

Adults £12, children £7.20, lakelandmotormuseum.co.uk

Keswick Climbing Wall, Keswick

Offering indoor adventure when the weather hampers outdoor activities, Keswick Climbing Wall boasts a variety of climbing challenges suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to experienced climbers. With professional instruction available, you can learn new skills or improve your technique in a safe, supportive and dry environment. In addition to scaling walls, you can try your hand at archery or sit back and relax in the Hungry Heifer cafe, which serves up a selection of homemade soups, sandwiches, paninis, pasta and cakes.

One hour climbing lesson: £25pp, activity-centre.com

Rheged Centre, Penrith

Situated in Britain’s largest grass covered building, Rheged’s centrepiece is a two-screen cinema, one of which is six storeys high, making it the biggest 3D cinema screen in the northwest. It shows a selection of new releases and live streams for all ages. For families, there is also an indoor play area and a varied programme of imaginative children’s events throughout the school holidays from paint-a-pot, to children’s theatre and hands-on workshops.

Softplay £5, cinema from £5.50, rheged.com

Beatrix Potter World, Bowness-on-Windermere

This indoor attraction brings Beatrix Potter’s famous characters, such as Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck, to life through detailed and interactive exhibits. From dressing up as your favorite characters, to playing in Peter Rabbit’s garden, there’s plenty to keep all ages entertained on a wet day. You’ll also learn about the author’s life and works, the inspiration behind her beloved tales, and see plenty of her sketches and paintings.

Adults £10.50, children £6, under 3s free, hop-skip-jump.com

Cliffhanger escape rooms, Ulverston

If you can’t exercise your body walking round the lakes, why not work out your brain and test the grey matter at the award-winning Cliffhanger escape rooms? There are three themed rooms to choose from so you can escape a vampire, crack a pirate ship code or pull off a bank vault heist. All rooms are family-friendly and accomodate between two to six people, where you’ll work together to crack codes, find hidden objects and solve puzzles to complete the mission in a set amount of time.

Four players £21pp, cliffhangerrooms.co.uk

Best free things to do in the Lake District on a rainy day

The Dock Museum, Barrow-in-Furness

With free admission all year, the Dock Museum provides an engaging look into Barrow’s shipbuilding legacy, from the birth of the town to its crucial role in the Industrial Revolution. Children will appreciate the interactive exhibits and quizzes while all ages should appreciate the galleries showcasing the area’s social history, which brings the museum to life. There is also a playground outside, should the weather clear up mid-visit.

Free, dockmuseum.org.uk

Penrith & Eden Museum, Penrith

Housed in the former Robinson’s School, an Elizabethan building which was altered in 1670 and used as a school until the early 1970s, this museum covers the history, geology and archaeology of the Penrith area. For a free museum, there’s a surprising amount of things to see. Exhibits include a fossil dinosaur footprint from the sandstone of the Eden Valley; objects from the Stone Age and the Roman period, including a coin hoard of over 600 bronze coins dating from about AD 320-340 found at Newby near Shap; Roman jewellery found locally; the medieval seal of Penrith and the old market toll measures; and an elephant’s tooth extracated from the moat in Penrith castle.

Free, eden.gov.uk/leisure-culture-and-events/penrith-and-eden-museum/

Cosy cafes

Baldry’s Tearoom, Grasmere

Baldry’s Tearoom in Grasmere is a quintessential English café with a warm and welcoming vintage decor. The café serves a range of homemade cakes, including its famous lemon drizzle, and hearty soups made with local ingredients.

baldrysgrasmere.com

The Mission Cafe, Windemere

For a guaranteed welconmg atmoshere that will warm you up just as well as the cafe’s log burner, visit The Mission Cafe. This community-run café offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, with comfortable seating and friendly staff. Food is hearty and fresh with everything from full English breakfasts to quiches, jacket potatoes and home-made soup.

themissioncafe.org.uk

The Old School Room Tea Shop, Ambleside

Step back in time at The Old School Room Tea Shop, a charming café housed in a historic school building. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and offering stunning views of Rydal Water, this tearoom is a peaceful retreat. Indulge in traditional afternoon tea, complete with finger sandwiches, scones, and a selection of loose-leaf teas. The cosy interior and friendly staff create a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere.

rydalhall.org/tea-shop

Where to stay

If your’re walking in the lakes with your four-legged friend in tow, the Inn on the Lakes was one of our top picks in our best dog-friendly hotels in the Lake District round-up. Two restaurants, a rambler’s bar and a large lawn that leads down to the choppy shores of Ullswater make this an excellent base for any visitor to the Lake District, but it’s especially good for dogs, who can enjoy treats and bowls on arrival, a map of local walks and plenty of fuss from the staff.

Want to bird spot and experience nature from the moment you roll out of bed? Haweswater Hotel is directly on Alfred Wainwright’s famous coast-to-coast path, set in a nature reserve on one of the region’s largest lakes. You’re surrounded by myriad birdlife and there are red squirrels galore. It’s ideal for a quiet getaway in nature.

If you’re doing the Lake District on a budget, the Woolpack Inn has rooms from £75 a night. Located in Eskdale in the western lakes, the rooms are are simply furnished with all the essentials required for the keen walker: comfortable bed, good storage and plenty of hot water in modern bathrooms.

