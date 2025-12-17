Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa, Cumbria, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucked away on a 400-acre deer park and woodland estate beside Bassenthwaite Lake and framed by the dramatic fells of the Skiddaw Mountains, Armathwaite Hall feels like a secret manuscript of the Lake District – stately, timeless, and with all the right touches of modernity

Location

The hotel sits between lake, fell and forest, just north of Keswick. It’s close enough to good walks, cafés and the usual Lakeland diversions to feel practical, yet far enough from the heaving southern hotspots to preserve a sense of calm. For many travellers, Ambleside marks an automatic stop; keep going a touch further and Armathwaite rewards you with space, quiet and a slightly more atmospheric strand of countryside. In winter, with the fells dusted by frost and the grounds swept by wind, the place takes on a romantic, old-world mood – the sort that Gen Z and Millennials might describe as having a faint, Hogwarts-at-Christmas quality.

The vibe

The heart of the hotel is the lounge; a warm sweep of oak panelling, arched ceilings and a generous open fire. On colder days it becomes the natural gathering point, with guests sinking into armchairs to enjoy a drink from the bar nextdoor. The atmosphere is traditional but not stiff, somewhere between a stately home and a winter retreat. There is a festive hum to it at this time of year; staff are already talking about New Year arrivals and the house feels primed for those curling-up-by-the-fire sorts of evenings.

There are also the eccentricities that all the best grand homes seem to collect. Wander out of the lounge into a side room and you’ll find a full-sized billiards table, walls lined with vintage sketches, and Armathwaite’s adopted cat, Saffy, watching your poor cue work with a level of disdain only a country-house Longhair can deliver.

Outside, wild rabbits hop across the lawns, and guests drift between the lounge and spa in the kind of unhurried rhythm that hotels of this size pull off well.

open image in gallery The lounge is the heart of the hotel, where guests come to gather – especially during the festive season ( Armathwaite Hall )

Service

The service is warm and considered, leaning into the hotel’s preference for ease over ceremony. Staff are quick to offer help and happy to chat without hovering. They are genuinely friendly and helpful throughout. From reception to restaurant to spa, there is a quiet pride in how the place is run, and it becomes clear that something quite precious can be found here. A grand hotel providing good jobs to a rural community that is as important to preserve as the breathtaking woods and fells that surround it.

Bed and bath

The double garden-view room is a quiet delight: generous windows framing the greenery, soft lighting and subtle modern touches that never disturb the manor house soul of the place. It feels spacious enough to drop a suitcase, stretch and settle instantly into the landscape outside. Furnishings are classic in tone with a hint of contemporary comfort, the kind of understated styling that feels right for a historic house rather than competing with it.

Bathrooms are modern and clean, with robes and slippers provided, and there are small touches that anchor you to the area – including a pair of local Keswick codlin apples polished to a shine. With rustic surroundings, the room made for a deeply restorative sleep, even as the Lake District’s famous weather made itself known against the windows.

The kingsize bed is perfectly comfortable; close the curtains, shut the heavy door and the room darkens completely, offering the kind of uninterrupted night’s sleep you rarely manage in busy southern hubs. Deluxe rooms at the hotel lean into a similar template – defined seating areas, warm colour palettes, country-house fabrics and views that stretch over the gardens or parkland – and my stay reflected that same balance of space, warmth and quiet charm.

open image in gallery Bedrooms at Armathwaite Hall have subtle modern touches ( Armathwaite Hall )

Food and drink

The Dining Room offers a six-course fine-dining menu built around traditional British dishes and local seasonal produce, served in a classic, candlelit setting. The dress code is gently upheld and advance booking is wise, especially during the festive stretch when the room feels at its most atmospheric.

For something more relaxed, the Grill provides a farm-to-table menu with locally sourced beef and seafood, including the estate’s own Belted Galloway cattle. Portions are generous without being heavy, and the service strikes a pleasingly unhurried pace. After dinner, the lounge is the natural place to drift back to, fire roaring and nightcaps circulating.

In the morning, a full Cumbrian breakfast is advised. Served once again in the Dining Room, though in more relaxed attire, it manages to be both hearty and well-kept: sausages fat, coffee strong and views over the grounds immaculate. Healthier options are available, including smashed avocado on rye and thick porridge from the buffet.

open image in gallery The Grill at Armathwaite Hall serves a farm-to-table menu ( Armathwaite Hall )

Facilities

The spa is the hotel’s strongest card. The 16-metre indoor pool looks out over the grounds, while the outdoor heated hydrotherapy pool provides the showstopper moment: sinking into warm water while gazing over wintry gardens, occasionally entertained by rabbits darting across the lawns.

The thermal suite includes a sauna, steam room, aroma rooms, mood showers and multiple relaxation areas, alongside a well-equipped gym and studio. Treatments range from classic massages and facials to aromatherapy and hot-stone therapies, delivered in a calm, modern room that contrasted pleasingly with the traditional house.

Armathwaite has also leaned into the recent surge in cold water wellness. With Bassenthwaite Lake on its doorstep, the hotel now offers guided wild swimming sessions for guests who want something a little more invigorating than the thermal suite.

open image in gallery The outdoor heated hydrotherapy pool ( Armathwaite Hall )

Accessibility

Parts of the manor are naturally shaped by their history, but the spa wing and many rooms offer more modern layouts and step-free access.

Family friendly?

Families are welcome, with children’s spa hours and plenty of outdoor space. The atmosphere still leans towards adults seeking a restorative break, but the balance is handled well. For parents who want to enjoy unwinding after long walks in surrounding area with the kids, this feels like an ideal foothold into the Lakes.

Pet policy

Armathwaite Hall offers dedicated dog-friendly rooms on the ground floor, each with direct garden access and a £25 per night supplement that includes beds, treats and essentials. Dogs are welcome in parts of the main house during the day, and the estate’s woodland and lakeside paths make it an easy choice for anyone travelling north with a four-legged companion.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in from 3pm and check-out at 11am, with spa access available from arrival until departure, which makes the timings feel generous and encourages a slower pace.

At a glance

Best thing: The balance of country house grandeur and winter warmth – and that outdoor hydrotherapy pool with views over the gardens.

Perfect for: Spa weekends, romantic rural escapes or anyone who prefers a touch more calm than the Ambleside hotspots.

open image in gallery The bar at Armathwaite Hall at Christmas ( Armathwaite Hall )

Not right for: Travellers seeking sharp urban minimalism or a hotel that feels like a big city chain.

Instagram from: The oak-panelled lounge with the moody, fireside warmth of a Brontë novel, or the outdoor hydro pool at dusk with steam rising and rabbits crossing the lawns.

Address: Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa, Bassenthwaite Lake, Keswick, Cumbria CA12 4RE.

Phone: 01768 776551

Website: armathwaite-hall.com

Rod’s stay was hosted by Armathwaite Hall.