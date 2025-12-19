Fowlescombe Farm, Devon, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With lush valley views, this luxe farm stay just outside of Ivybridge in Devon is a restorative, family-friendly stay. Delicious hyper-local and seasonal breakfast and dinner are included in the room rate

Location

Located on the fringes of Dartmoor National Park in the historic village of Ugborough, the rural setting is one of the best things about Fowlescombe Farm.

In just 20 minutes, you can reach the town of Totnes, with its antiques shops and creative buzz, and a train station that connects to London Paddington, Exeter St Davids and into Cornwall. Ivybridge is a smaller town nearby, and the beach at Mothecombe is a 15-minute drive away.

Read more: These affordable Devon lodges are perfect for a festive family getaway

The vibe

Set on 450 acres of regenerative farmland and lush Devon countryside, Fowlescombe Farm became a hotel in 2024. It is family-run, and they have worked hard to retain a wholesome, convivial atmosphere with everything centred around produce and provenance.

At the heart of the property is the Refectory, where the talented chefs create a daily changing, seasonal menu, often utilising homegrown produce from the property, locally reared meats and foraged herbs.

There are 10 beautifully designed suites, which have an Alpine vibe about them, decorated in neutral, natural colours and layered with locally crafted, luxe fabrics, wool throws, furniture and art.

open image in gallery The hotel is set within 450 acres of farmland ( Jon Tonks )

Everything from the upscale yet homely accommodation to the activities you can take part in (think yoga in the greenhouse, forest school for kids in the apple orchard and tours of the farm and its animals) are designed to be restorative; you’ll leave feeling happier, calmer and full of delicious food.

Service

Service is exceptionally warm and friendly. First names are used among staff and guests, and nothing is too much trouble. It very much feels as though you’re visiting friends rather than spending your first time at the farm.

Thoughtful extras include wellies to borrow and return transfers from the train station if you require them.

Bed and bath

The 10 suites are individually designed by Swiss architects Studio Gugger and have been decked out with oak furnishings, flagstone floors and wool throws. Chair coverings from the farm’s Manx Loaghtan sheep are a nice touch.

All suites have stunning views over the meadows and valley, or into the orchard and kitchen garden. Each suite has been individually designed with antique chairs and luxe additions such as king size Naturalmat beds crafted in Devon. There are also generously sized baths.

open image in gallery The 10 suites at Fowelscombe Farm are all individually designed ( Jon Tonks )

Each suite offers free wifi, a sound system, an iPad with digital newspaper and magazine subscriptions. To help you get cosy there’s also loose-leaf artisan tea, Easy Jose ground coffee, bathrobes, slippers and Pelegrims bath products.

All but the Loft, Meadow and Pond Suites have Qooker boiling water taps and mini bars stocked with local treats.

Read more: I hiked south Devon’s peaceful new walking trail – with the people who created it

Food and drink

The Refectory – where breakfast, lunch and dinner are served from a tall communal table – is the beating heart of the farm. Here, the chefs cook up a hyper-local, seasonal menu that changes daily.

Dinner is a four-course elevated affair. On our visit, we enjoyed green-straight scallops served with grapefruit and lime, and rare breed Manx lamb belly with carrot, spinach and lamb jus. Dessert was a delectable spiced pumpkin tart with milk ice cream.

open image in gallery The Refectory serves hyper-local cuisine with a rotating seasonal menu ( Jon Tonks )

There is just one dinner sitting each day, but the staff were accommodating and let us dine slightly earlier with our toddler. It’s fun to watch (and chat to) the chefs as they busy themselves in the open kitchen.

For breakfast, there’s a concise menu featuring eggs Florentine or royale with smoked trout, or the “farmyard breakfast”, or you can opt for a continental selection of local cheeses, homemade sourdough, preserves, pastries and locally-made yoghurt, or overnight oats.

Facilities

open image in gallery The herb garden at Fowlescombe Farm ( Matt Hague )

At Fowlescombe, the facilities are the great outdoors. This wonderful, wild setting offers country walks, a farm to explore with rare British breeds of animals – and, in the right season, piglets. You can gather eggs for your breakfast in the morning, and pluck wild herbs and botanicals for your evening G&T before hunkering down by the fire with a board game in either the communal lounge or the converted greenhouse.

Read more: Is it safe for two women to wild camp? What I learnt from a Dartmoor expedition

Accessibility

Due to Fowlescombe being a working farm, there is a lot of uneven ground to navigate, plus steps and gravel.

Pet policy

Pets are welcome and can stay free of charge, but must always be on a lead and supervised.

Family-friendly?

Yes. From farm tours and the chance to pluck fresh eggs in the morning to baby monitors and cots available to borrow, families of younger children are well catered to. There is also a small games room with board games and colouring pencils, but those with older kids may wish to bring their own entertainment.

Check-in/Check-out

Check-in time is from 3pm, check-out is at 11am.

At a glance

Best thing: It’s a tough call between the food and the views.

Perfect for: A foodie, family-friendly staycation.

open image in gallery The Tall Suite at Fowlescombe Farm ( Jon Tonks )

Not right for: Anyone seeking a party vibe.

Instagram from: Outside the Refectory, with the rolling Devon hills behind you.

Address: Ugborough, Ivybridge PL21 0HW

Phone: 01752 426570

Website: fowlescombe.com

Read more: The best meditation and mindfulness retreats in the UK

Emilee’s stay was hosted by Fowlescombe Farm.