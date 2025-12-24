The best Christmas markets to visit in the UK for last-minute gifts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As nights start to get darker in the UK, cities are being brightened by festive illuminations, alpine chalet stalls and the icy glow of skating rinks.

While Europe has often stolen the spotlight with its seasonal spectacles in cities like Bruges, Berlin, and Zagreb, there’s plenty of Christmas cheer to be found at home, with high streets and squares across the country transforming into twinkly winter wonderlands.

From London’s big and boozy mulled wine hotspots to York’s cobbled, cosy offerings, there’s a cinnamon-scented fair in most corners of the UK. Markets tend to kick off in November and continue through December until the big day itself, with some also sneaking into the New Year.

open image in gallery Britain’s high streets get a festive makeover come Christmas ( Getty/iStock )

To help navigate the many markets, here is The Independent’s guide to the cathedrals, palaces and historic city centres with stalls set to sleigh this Christmas.

Best Christmas markets in the UK 2025

1. Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market

Birmingham

open image in gallery Birmingham hosts the biggest German market outside Germany and Austria ( Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market )

When: 1 November – 24 December

The biggest German market outside Germany and Austria, Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market (BFCM) festive fixture is the place for bratwurst, stollen and gluhwein.

Stalls on Victoria Square and along New Street sell handcrafted wooden decorations, glass baubles and crystal lamps to tick gifts from your Christmas shopping list as live music fa-la-la-la-las from the bandstand.

Find out more on the BFCM website

2. Cardiff Christmas Market

Cardiff

open image in gallery Cardiff’s buzzing market has been running for over 30 years ( Cardiff Christmas Market )

When: 13 November – 23 December

Weave through St John Street, Working Street, Trinity Street and Hills Street in the Welsh capital this Christmas to find top-notch arts and crafts, from bespoke silver jewellery to hand-thrown ceramics.

Cardiff’s buzzing market has been run by Craft Folk for 30 years with a commitment to helping new makers get started. Better still, the seasonal food and mugs of mulled wine are a well-deserved reward for those brave enough to embrace bitter December temperatures in Wales.

Find out more on the Cardiff Christmas Market website

3. Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market

Winchester

open image in gallery For a beautifully illuminated Christmas cathedral service, visit Winchester ( Harvey Mills )

When: 21 November – 22 December

With over 1,000 years of history, Winchester Cathedral undeniably has one of the UK’s most magical markets.

There’s gifting galore in the wreath-adorned wooden chalets, while the Makers Market is a hit for shoppers seeking unique, authentically handcrafted and locally sourced gifts.

On the menu, hog roast rolls and artisan crumble pots fuel evenings spent watching the city’s concerts and lantern parades.

Find out more on the Winchester Cathedral website

4. Edinburgh Christmas Market

Edinburgh

open image in gallery Chilly Edinburgh sparkles under a festive big wheel ( Edinburgh Christmas Market )

When: 15 November – 4 January 2026

Scotland’s capital sparkles under a festive big wheel from November until January, with funfair rides, Santa’s grotto, a polar ice bar and an ice rink making up its winter wonderland.

If that isn’t enough, beautifully decorated chalet stalls also offer gifts, games and crafts. Of course, all this is best discovered with a hand-warming hot chocolate.

Find out more on the Edinburgh Winter Fest website

5. York Christmas Market

York

open image in gallery Alpine chalets fit York’s grand old streets perfectly ( Visit York )

When: 13 November – 21 December

With alpine chalets lining Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, York’s market is a Christmas tradition not to be missed.

More than 80 per cent of the traders hail from Yorkshire, so there are plenty of local artisan products available for stocking fillers. Sustainability is a key focus in this market, with a range of traders committed to ethical and eco-friendly practices.

Find out more on the Visit York website

6. Belfast Christmas Market

Belfast

open image in gallery Belfast Christmas Market is back for its 21st Christmas ( K Mitch Hodge )

When: 15 November – 22 December

Back for its 21st Christmas, the Belfast Christmas market is lighting up the city this winter.

Aside from family-friendly magic in Santa’s grotto and thrills on the helter-skelter, the festive village hosts over 100 international and local traders in front of Belfast City Hall – think chocolates from Italy, artisan cheeses and goblets of gluhwein.

Find out more on the Visit Belfast website

7. Blenheim Palace

Oxfordshire

open image in gallery The wondrous lights of Blenheim Palace’s illuminated trail ( Blenheim Palace )

When: 14 November – 3 January 2026

The stately home of the Duke of Marlborough, Blenheim Palace, sparkles come Christmas with festive gift stalls, an illuminated trail and a trip inside the palace’s state rooms that have been reimagined as “The Palace of Oz”, inspired by Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Follow the yellow brick road, look out for the characters and discover the Emerald City where Dorothy awaits. For 2025, an ice skating rink allows a glide around the Great Court before tucking into a ringside hot chocolate or some seasonal street food. Get a birds-eye view of all the fun from the palace’s observation wheel.

Find out more on the Blenheim Palace website

8. Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market

Exeter

open image in gallery Explore Exeter Cathedral and give something back with the ‘entry by donation’ offer ( Emma Solley/Exeter Cathedral )

When: 20 November – 19 December

Exeter has an excellent Christmas market beneath the Gothic cathedral. Here, over a hundred twinkling festive chalets, global street food and themed bars showcase the best of West Country produce and handcrafted gifts.

Alongside the stands, an “entry by donation” offer welcomes shoppers into the cathedral to discover the outstanding interior architecture.

The Exeter Cathedral Choir will be performing carol concerts inside on select dates, while West End singers take the stage on 2 December, featuring singalong Christmas classics and vocal quartet G4 providing a merry performance on 12 November.

Find out more on the Exeter Cathedral website

9. Bristol Christmas Market

Bristol

open image in gallery Browse through the stalls at Bristol’s Christmas Market ( Universal Images Group/Getty )

When: 7 November – 23 December

In addition to over 40 unique stalls selling a selection of stocking fillers, arts, crafts, food and drink, Bristol’s Christmas market features a range of live music, including a high-energy Bavarian oompah band.

Even Father Christmas himself will be on hand to bring some festive cheer and keep little ones entertained. Adults can warm up in the Jäger Barn Bar, where ski gondolas or hot air balloon baskets are also available for exclusive hire to escape the bustle of the market.

Find out more on the Bristol Christmas market website

10. Leicester Christmas Market

Leicester

open image in gallery Leicester’s market can be found at Galloway Gate in the city’s centre ( Leicester Christmas Market )

When: 13 November – 28 December

Leicester’s second ever Christmas market kicks off this November, with over 20 stalls selling a selection of food, arts, crafts and gifts, such as wood carvings, toys, soft furnishings, clothing and accessories.

The market is located on the city’s central Galloway Gate, while events such as carol services, traditional pantomimes and craft fairs will also be popping up all over the city.

Elsewhere in Leicester, visitors can enjoy a light trail at Abbey Park, glide across a real ice rink, and a 35-metre Wheel of Light in Jubilee Square offers aerial views during the merry season.

Find out more on the Leicester Christmas market website

11. Liverpool Christmas Market

Liverpool

open image in gallery Seek out the selection of festive bars at Liverpool Christmas Market ( Liverpool Christmas Market )

When: 15 November – 24 December

Liverpool’s Christmas Market will once more be lit up against the picturesque backdrop of the neo-Classical St George’s Hall. Visitors can find a range of Christmas treats among the vendors, from fashion to jewellery, homeware to arts and crafts.

Younger children can enjoy a range of attractions and rides at Santa Land, while a traditional carousel will appeal to older children.

Whether your preferred tipple is a traditional mulled wine, bubble tea or beer, there are plenty of drinking holes to choose from, including the Windmill Bar, the Alpine Bar, Bavarian Bar and Tipi Bar. After filling up on food, cuddle up to your loved ones on the Ferris wheel for views across the city.

Find out more on the Liverpool Christmas market website

12. Canterbury Christmas Market

Canterbury

open image in gallery All the stalls: Cantebury Christmas Market has 172 stalls ( SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty )

When: 12 November – 24 December

Now in its 17th year, Canterbury Christmas market returns with 172 stallholders in 120 huts. Expect Santa sitting in his grotto waiting with a bag of goodies, a Christmas carousel and even a “Santa Paws” event for your four-legged friend, alongside the usual offerings of bratwurst, mulled wine, cider and schnapps.

Kids can get involved in magical VR experiences, while live music will keep everyone entertained.

Find out more on the Canterbury Christmas market website

13. Sheffield Christmas Market

Sheffield

open image in gallery Find local traders at Sheffield’s Christmas market ( Doug Banks )

When: 13 November – 24 December

The Steel City’s Christmas market aims to celebrate local, independent traders this festive season, with 80 per cent of them based locally.

More than 60 log cabins feature all the clothing, trinkets, crafts and stocking fillers you can lay your hands on, while four Alpine Bars, a traditional German sausage grill and many other food and drink experiences mean you won’t go hungry while browsing.

Find out more on the Sheffield Christmas market website

14. Chester Christmas Market

Chester

open image in gallery Chester Christmas Market sells artisan handicrafts ( Celynnen Photography )

When: 19 November – 22 December

Situated in the heart of picturesque Chester, this year’s Christmas market plays host to 80 traders in the square around the Gothic town hall.

A range of artisan handicrafts is available to peruse, including crafts, jewellery, food, drink, beauty products and homeware.

Little ones can find out if they’ve been naughty or nice with a trip to Santa’s grotto, while grown-ups can warm up with a hot chocolate or something stronger, or tuck into a hot beef brisket bap, followed by a churro chaser.

There’s also a community Christmas tree festival in the medieval Chester Cathedral, which will be transformed by 80 decorated trees.

Find out more on the Visit Cheshire website

15. Glasgow’s Winter Wonderland

Glasgow

open image in gallery Glasgow’s Winter Wonderland will run until the New Year ( Getty )

When: 21 November – 4 January 2026

Glasgow’s Winter Wonderland will this year be spread across two locations, Glasgow Green and St Enoch Square, filled with market stalls and seasonal entertainment. Independent food vendors, unique gifts, and crafts created by local sellers will line the stalls ready to browse in between the abundance of activities.

Think trips on the observation wheels, watching live performances in the Festive Big Top Live!, visiting Santa in his grotto, and hopping on a variety of rides suitable for families to thrill seekers.

An open-air ice rink will also be available from the first day of the market.

Find out more on the Glasgow Winter Wonderland website

16. Winter Wonderland

London

open image in gallery Winter Wonderland is much more than a Christmas market ( Getty Images )

When: 14 November – 1 January 2026

Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is more of a festive theme park rather than a Christmas market, yet visitors flock to the event every year to soak up the atmosphere and browse the stalls, even if they are not there for the thrill-seeking rides.

The Scandinavian-themed Christmas market in Winter Wonderland hosts local craft traders, artisan makers selling handmade gifts, and Christmas shopping staples.

The rest of Hyde Park is filled with rides, carnival games, shows, live music, indulgent food and drink, and an ice rink, among other attractions in this mega Christmas complex.

Winter Wonderland is free at off-peak times, but costs from £5.50 during busier periods. For other London Christmas markets with free entry, check out Southbank Centre’s Winter Market and Covent Garden.

Find out more on the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland website

17. Manchester Christmas Markets

Manchester

open image in gallery 200 wooden chalets are spread across nine locations at Manchester’s Christmas Market ( Manchester City Council )

When: 7 November – 22 December

Returning for its 27th year, Manchester’s Christmas Markets will open 200 wooden chalet stalls across nine locations this winter, filled with handmade gifts, seasonal treats and crafts.

Burn off the mince pie and hot chocolate sugar rush with ice skating sessions at Cathedral Gardens’ rink or soar high over the markets on a Ferris wheel in Albert Square.

The most popular market day is expected to be 7 December when Manchester’s Christmas Parade makes its way through the city streets.

Find out more on the Visit Manchester website

18. Holkham Hall

Norfolk

open image in gallery Over 60 producers will sell trinkets and treats at Holkham Hall, but just for three days! ( Holkham Hall )

When: 12 – 14 December (Now closed)

In Holkham Hall’s Lady Elizabeth Wing, over 60 producers in festive chalets will sell trinkets and treats for just three days in December.

Homemade candles, locally produced wine and award-winning handmade fudge join stallholders selling everything from Norfolk oyster shells to original oil paintings at the Christmas shopping extravaganza.

Listen to live music as you pick up some street food and browse the gifts this Christmas.

Find out more on the Holkham Hall website

19. Bath Christmas Market

Bath

open image in gallery There are over 170 twinkling chalets to discover in Bath ( Jessie Myers )

When: 27 November – 14 December (Now closed)

In Bath, some 250 traders can be found in twinkling chalets, highlighting the best of southwest produce – from scented candles to gin and jewellery.

The festive fairytale comes to life with the “Bath on Ice” rink and immersive “12 Tales of a Georgian Christmas” at the No 1 Royal Crescent museum, all best enjoyed with a winter warmer from the food and beverage stalls.

Find out more on the Bath Christmas market website

20. Worcester Christmas Fayre

Worcester

open image in gallery Worcester Christmas Fayre hosts almost 200 stalls ( Getty/iStock )

When: 4 December – 7 December (Now closed)

Worcester Christmas Fayre sees the narrow and historic streets of this cathedral city come to life. In 2025, visitors can look forward to almost 200 stalls scattered across the city centre, selling a selection of local arts, crafts, gifts and street food.

A busy programme of entertainment includes a host of Victorian characters roaming Gin Lane, while stilt walkers and buskers will be found around every street corner.

Find out more on the Worcester Christmas Fayre website

This piece was first published in November 2024 and has been updated with the latest information.