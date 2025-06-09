Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Argentina’s Javier Milei calls Spanish Prime Minister ‘local bandit’ in latest war of words

Milei previously called the Spanish PM’s wife corrupt which led to a diplomatic spat between the two countries

Inti Landauro
Monday 09 June 2025 05:29 EDT
Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks at the closing of the Madrid Economic Forum 2025, an economic congress attended by economists and politicians close to the right and far-right in Madrid.
Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks at the closing of the Madrid Economic Forum 2025, an economic congress attended by economists and politicians close to the right and far-right in Madrid. (EPA)

Argentina's President Javier Milei has ignited a fresh diplomatic tiff after verbally attacking Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a recent event in Madrid.

During the Madrid Economic Forum on Sunday, Milei, without directly naming Sanchez, called for "clobbering the local bandit." The comment recalls a similar incident last year that led to a diplomatic fallout between the two nations.

Sanchez's office has so far declined to comment on the remarks. Milei, a libertarian and former TV pundit, assumed office in late 2023 and has become known for his unconventional stances and dramatic gestures, including once smashing a pinata of the central bank on live television.

In May 2024, Milei called Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez "corrupt" at another event in Madrid. The comment led to a diplomatic spat, with the Spanish government withdrawing its ambassador from Buenos Aires for several months when Milei refused to apologise.

Milei subsequently doubled down calling Sanchez "arrogant", "totalitarian" and a "coward", although Argentina kept its ambassador in Madrid.

Gomez is under preliminary investigation for possible influence peddling and corruption. She and her husband have denied any wrongdoing.

