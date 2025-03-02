Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rail fares in Britain are among the highest in Europe, and with a 4.6 per cent increase set for March 2, many passengers are questioning whether they’re getting value for money.

Despite Labour’s move to renationalise key train operators, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has made it clear: fares will not be coming down anytime soon.

Our travel correspondent Simon Calder has argued that rail is set to fail unless ministers are honest about sharp price rises, writing: “It is plain that the process of rationalisation will mean some fares will rise sharply. No minister wants to be the one called out in the media for trebling the cheapest Manchester-Stockport fare (currently just 70p). But rise it must, while others fall, or rail will fail.”

Supporters of renationalisation argue that public ownership will improve service reliability, reduce inefficiency, and cut out private sector profits.

However, critics warn that without significant investment, simply changing ownership won’t fix the delays, cancellations, and overcrowding that frustrate commuters daily.

With three train operators set to return to public control later this year and the creation of Great British Railways to oversee the system, the future of rail travel is at a crossroads.

We want to know what you think. How can the UK make rail travel value for money? Should renationalisation be paired with fare reductions to ease the burden on passengers? Or is higher pricing a necessary trade-off for improving Britain’s struggling rail network?

Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details – then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.